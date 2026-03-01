Legendary Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly miss the 2026 World Cup after picking up an injury this weekend.

On Saturday, Al Nassr were in Saudi Professional League action as they took on Al Fayha at the Al Majma'ah Sports City in Majmaah.

Al Nassr were trailing 1-0 heading into the final 20 minutes after Abdulelah Al-Amri scored an own goal during stoppage time in the first half.

However, goals from Sadio Mane and Abdullah Al-Hamdan, plus an own goal by Orlando Mosquera, sealed a 3-1 win for Jorge Jesus' men.

As a result, Al Nassr are now two points clear of Al Ahli at the top of the Saudi Professional League table.

However, Al Nassr's victory was marred by an injury to Ronaldo, who was forced off in the 81st minute after appearing to pick up a muscle injury.

The 41-year-old, who looked visibly uncomfortable, signalled to the bench and was then swiftly replaced by Al-Hamdan.

Before being taken off injured, Ronaldo missed a penalty when the score was still 0-0.

Hpeaking after the match, Jesus stated that Ronaldo will now undergo 'urgent' testing.

He said: "Ronaldo suffered muscle fatigue and the medical staff will urgently perform the necessary tests to determine his condition."

As reported by The Sun, fears are growing that Ronaldo could miss the 2026 World Cup if the injury turns out to be a serious one.

The first match of the tournament, which will take place across the United States of America, Canda and Mexico, will kick off in June.

Ronaldo is looking to make history this summer by representing Portugal at a record sixth World Cup finals, having played at every edition since 2006.

Currently, he is one of six players to have played in five different World Cups. The list also includes Lionel Messi, Lothar Matthaus, Antonio Carbajal, Andres Guardado and Rafael Marquez.

With Messi set to play in his sixth this summer, Ronaldo will be looking to do everything he can to make it to North America.

Portugal's first match will be on June 17, when they take on the winner of the play-off involving New Caledonia, Jamaica and DR Congo.

In addition, Portugal will also take on the likes of Uzbekistan and Colombia in the group stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh