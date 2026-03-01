Popular Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, was stranded at Dubai International Airport after the UAE closed its airspace due to renewed Israel and Iran military tensions

Emirates arranged hotel accommodation for him in Dubai amid the disruption, offering some comfort while he waited for clarity

His backpack, containing two cameras, an Osmo Pocket 3 and a laptop, went missing during the ordeal, a loss that has left him deeply saddened

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Popular Ghanaian blogger and media personality Zionfelix has opened up about a distressing experience he faced while travelling through the Middle East.

Zionfelix shares distressing Dubai ordeal after regional military escalation. Image credit: Zionfelix

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post that quickly drew attention from his followers, the entertainment entrepreneur was seen stuck at Dubai airport.

His journey, however, took an unexpected turn after the United Arab Emirates temporarily closed its airspace due to renewed military tensions between Israel and Iran.

The sudden closure left many passengers stranded at the Dubai International Airport, including the well-known blogger.

UAE airspace closure leaves Zionfelix stranded

According to his post, the situation created uncertainty and delays for travellers who had no immediate clarity on when flights would resume.

Check out his Facebook post below:

Despite the disruption, Zionfelix earlier indicated that Emirates Airlines provided him with accommodation at a top hotel in Dubai while awaiting further travel updates.

While that gesture offered some relief, another issue soon overshadowed everything else.

He disclosed that his backpack, which contained two cameras, an Osmo Pocket 3 and a laptop, had gone missing.

The loss of the bag has left him deeply saddened, especially considering the importance of the equipment to his work as a content creator and media personality.

For someone whose brand revolves around interviews, video production and online publishing, such tools are not just gadgets but essential assets.

The missing devices represent both financial value and professional significance.

Check out another Facebook post below:

Netizens reacted to Zionfelix's sad ordeal

His post has since attracted sympathy from fans and colleagues, many of whom expressed concern over the missing equipment and wished him well as he navigates the unexpected setback.

Others also commented on the broader travel disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions, noting how global events can suddenly impact ordinary travellers.

As of now, it remains unclear whether the backpack has been traced or recovered.

Supporters are hoping for positive news in the coming days, especially given the sentimental and professional importance of the items involved.

What was meant to be a routine transit stop has turned into a challenging experience for the Ghanaian blogger, combining international travel disruption with personal loss

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei reported dead at 86. Image credit: IranTimes

Source: Twitter

Iran supreme leader, Ali Khamenei dead

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader for over three decades, is dead, marking the end of one of the most powerful and controversial eras in the country’s history.

The death of Ali Khamenei, the highest political and religious authority in Iran, creates a major leadership vacuum with serious regional implications.

As Iran begins succession talks following the passing of Ali Khamenei, its long-serving Supreme Leader, global attention shifts to what direction the nation will take next.

Source: YEN.com.gh