Jimmy, a Ghanaian man who travelled from Ghana to Spain by sea, shared his inspiring yet challenging journey

The Ghanaian man said even though it has not been easy, he has been able to help his family financially

Jimmy indicated that his biggest dream currently is to get his girlfriend and child to join him abroad so he can have family

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Jimmy, a Ghanaian man living in Spain, shared his inspiring yet challenging experience as a migrant and how he has benefited after leaving Ghana for a European country.

According to Jimmy, he travelled to Spain in 2018 by sea. He described the experience as a scary one, even though he now admits it was worth it.

Jimmy, a Ghanaian in Spain, shares his challenging yet inspiring journey to the European country. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

“I came to Spain in 2018 by sea. It was scary, but when I arrived, the government took care of us.”

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Jimmy indicated that at the time he went to Spain, travelling there was a route several migrants used to secure resident permits.

He explained that the Spanish authorities sometimes grant residence permits to undocumented immigrants who meet certain conditions, including staying in the country for a required period without a criminal record.

According to Jimmy, when he arrived in Spain, the government provided accommodation, enrolled them in school, and later issued a residence permit at no cost. He added that during his early days in Spain, the government supported him between €650 and €670 monthly, despite not having worked before. He later got a job which paid him €1,000 every month.

“My first job paid about €1,000 a month. I worked from Monday to Sunday,” he said.

Even though several migrants live in smaller villages because of the cost of living in the cities, Jimmy lives in Barcelona. Jimmy said he chose Barcelona because there are more jobs available. However, many are low-paying or physically demanding.

Even though there are challenges, Jimmy said he loved living in Spain and was grateful for the opportunities he got. The 28-year-old man said his dream is to get his girlfriend and child to join him in Europe.

“I’ve known my partner for 10 years. Before travelling, I had a small shop in Ghana, and making money was difficult. I thought travelling would help me build a house and secure a better future for my family,” he said.

Jimmy added that travelling has helped him support his family financially and live a better life.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Netizens react to man abroad's story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@stephenfrimpong7597 said:

"Bro, I'm happy for you, and you spoke well. While I have a different view on some points, I respect your opinion. I want to say, with authority on this platform, that moving abroad is not just for 'hustlers,' but for anyone seeking advancement in life."

@IamEddy wrote:

"Retirement planning is important. After 60, and you can't work, or business is down, how do you survive? So while young and working, it's good to plan retirement."

@reagancity928 said:

"I'm in Barcelona, how can I get free language school to attend, brother show me the way pls. Hope to hear from you. Thank you."

@JooeJoo-s8k wrote:

"Wow! Spain is the best country in terms of (nkrataa)."

@MdEmon-e4c3m said:

"Why some people dey complain and people they praise abt abrokyerie?"

Source: YEN.com.gh