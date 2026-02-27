The funeral ceremony has been held for engineer Charles Amissah, a man allegedly denied care by three hospitals

Scenes at the event showed family, relatives, and colleagues of the late engineer distraught as they paid their last respects

Social media users have also shared their thoughts on the passing of Charles Amissah and offered condolences to the family

A funeral has been held for Charles Amissah, the 29-year-old engineer who died after three government hospitals allegedly denied him emergency care.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Dadzie TV captured a deeply emotional moment where mourners filed past the casket containing the remains of the late engineer.

The burial service for the late Charles Amissah, who died as a result of a hit and run

The mourners with sorrow as they wailed and bid the late engineer farewell.

Details of Charles Amissah's passing

Charles Amissah was an engineer working with Promasidor Ghana Limited at the North Industrial Area in Accra.

He died in a road accident at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass on February 6 after being knocked down by a vehicle.

It was reportedly stated that there were no beds available in the three major hospitals he was taken to for emergency care.

These include the Police Hospital, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital was one of three hospitals that turned away a 29-year-old Ghanaian engineer, Charles Amissah

Korle-Bu interdicts two doctors and two nurses

The management of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has meanwhile announced the interdiction of four members of its medical staff over their alleged failure to provide emergency care to a patient who recently died at the facility.

In a statement issued on Monday, 23 February 2026, the management stated that two doctors and two nurses have been interdicted following the incident.

The statement added that a committee had been formed to investigate the events leading to the patient’s death.

Colleagues of Charles Amissah hold vigil

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that staff members of Promasidor Ghana held a vigil in honour of Charles Amissah.

A touching video showed Charles Amissah’s colleagues wearing black attire and standing on the compound of their workplace as they honoured the memory of their colleague.

