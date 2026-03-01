Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League after a crucial 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium

The result contributed to a historic first in the league, with four matches on the same day ending in identical 2-1 scorelines

Mikel Arteta praised his players’ performance and highlighted the importance of set-pieces as the decisive factor in the win

A remarkable slice of Premier League history was created after Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

On Sunday, the Gunners moved five points clear of Manchester City at the summit of the table with a hard-fought 2-1 win over their London rivals.

Goals from William Saliba and Jurrien Timber secured all three points for Arsenal, while Piero Hincapie’s own goal had briefly brought Chelsea level during the first half.

After the final whistle, it emerged that the result contributed to an unusual league milestone.

Arsenal's win creates EPL history

According to football writer Andrew Beasley, it marked the first time in Premier League history that at least four matches on the same day finished with the identical scoreline.

Beasley wrote on social media:

“This is the first day in Premier League history to feature at least four matches that all ended with the same scoreline.”

Before Arsenal’s 2-1 triumph over Chelsea, Brighton and Hove Albion, Fulham and Manchester United had all recorded 2-1 victories against Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace respectively.

The only comparable occurrence dates back to 1995, when five of eight fixtures ended 1-1.

Speaking after the win, Mikel Arteta expressed his delight with his side’s performance.

“Very, very happy,” he said. “The players made an incredible performance as well and put so much into the game. After the great victory against Spurs, this would be even another level of difficulty.”

Arteta also reflected on the tactical challenge. “Against 10 men, I expected a different game. Look at the quality on the pitch – immense, but set-pieces are still the ones that made the difference. They are so good at that, and we are so good at that as well.”

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they travel to the AMEX to face Brighton and Hove Albion.

Why Chelsea were denied a penalty

Meanwhile he biggest talking point arrived just before the break. In the 44th minute, Declan Rice tussled with Jorrel Hato inside the box. As both players grappled for position, the ball struck Rice’s raised arm.

According to Sports Mole, replays showed the England midfielder lifting his elbow while engaged in the duel. Despite the appeals, referee Darren England allowed play to continue.

VAR official John Brooks reviewed the moment and chose not to intervene. The Premier League Match Centre later clarified the decision on X.

"The referee’s call of no penalty was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed there was no punishable handball offence with Rice challenging an opponent as the ball hit his arm."

