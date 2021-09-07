Michael K Williams' fearsome scar on his face helped him launch his acting career when he was just a dancer in music videos

The late actor got the scar when he was celebrating his 25th birthday with his friends at a bar in Queens, US

A short while after he sustained the injury to his face, music directors started asking him to act thug roles in videos instead of just dancing

Late actor Michael K Williams' scar reportedly helped him launch his acting career. Before he became a famous thespian, the superstar was a dancer in music videos of popular musicians.

The award-winning actor was found dead on Monday, 6 September. He reportedly died of a suspected drug use at the age of 54.

The New York Post reports that Michael was celebrating his 25th birthday with his friends when he got wounded on his face. They were at a bar in Queens when he sustained the injury.

According to the publication, Michael told National Public Radio in a 2014 interview that he went outside the bar to get some fresh air when he saw some of his friends fighting with a group of unknown men. He explained that one of the men spit a sharp razor from his mouth.

"And then he just went — swiped me down my face, and this cut my face."

Michael shared that things changed for the better immediately after the brawl. Music video directors did not just want him to dance in the videos but wanted him to portray thug roles as well.

Michael added that when late rapper Tupac Shakur was shooting the film Bullet, he said:

"Yo, this dude looks thugged out enough that he could play my little brother."

