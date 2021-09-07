Emirati YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri has revealed that the one thing he wishes he did more during his early years of marriage to Salama was adventuring the world

According to him, exploring the world creates an opportunity for couples to see the world and discover new things about each other

He clarified that adventure does not need to be expensive, that even a one-hour road trip is sufficient enough to create amazing memories

Famous YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri has advised young couples to create special moments as a way of making their relationships stronger.

Khalid Al Ameri and his wife Salama, who is a consistent contributor to his content, have two children Khalifa and Abdullah. Photos: Khalid Al Ameri.

Source: UGC

He was responding to a question that he supposedly gets asked a lot regarding his marriage to Salama Mohamed; what they would have changed in the early days.

According to him, the two got married relatively young and as much as they wouldn't change anything as it has built the relationship they now have, he wishes they traveled and explored more of the world.

"You see, something magical happens when we travel as we discover the world and experience new things. We also discover new things about each other," he said.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He added that the bond becomes tighter as it is just two partners trying new things together, seeing new places together, and getting in awkward situations together.

Keep it simple

Al Ameri clarified that travelling doesn’t have to mean an expensive affair like getting on a plane, but it can be as simple as going somewhere unfamiliar to the two lovebirds.

According to him, the adventure could even be a one-hour road trip but still leave a lasting impression on both partners.

"When all is said and done those adventures create special moments, and those special moments create beautiful memories that last forever," he concluded.

Al Ameri and Salama marriage

Al Ameri was a public investor before starting a YouTube channel in 2011 through which he and his wife share content about life, love and family.

He has been married to Salama, whom he met while working in Dubai, for over a decade and the couple has two children Khalifa and Abdullah.

The couple won accolades when they not only funded but also attended the wedding ceremony of their Ugandan house help, Sarah.

Source: Yen.com.gh