An elderly Ghanaian man has recently revealed in a video that he has been living in a forest for 40 years

According to Mumuni, he travelled from Wa to Asante Akyem North in the Ashanti region in search of greener pastures, but things did not work out

He left behind a wife and three children in Wa, who till date, are not aware of his living condition

A Ghanaian man, Mumuni, has recently granted an interview with Oheneba Media where he shared the reason behind living in a forest for 40 years.

Recounting his story, Mumuni said a desire to make a living for himself is what landed him in the forest.

He travelled from Wa to Asante Akyem North, with the intention to make ends meet through weeding, but things did not turn out the way he had hoped for and that got him stuck.

Speaking to the host, he said things got very difficult to the extent that, he was unable to come up with transportation fare to return back home.

Mumuni revealed that life was good back where he came from, but in the south, any trade he has ventured into has not gone well.

He left behind a wife and three children, who according to him, are all grown with their own children now.

The elderly man living in the forest revealed that his family in Wa is not aware of his living conditions

Mumuni shared more about his story in the video linked below;

