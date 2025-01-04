Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang visited the Kantamanto Market to witness the destruction caused by the fire outbreak

She comforted the affected victims and called for an investigation into the unfortunate incident that destroyed over 100 shops

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the move by the Vice President-elect

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Vice President-elect Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang visited the Kantamanto Market in Accra on Saturday, January 4, 2025, in the aftermath of the fire disaster.

Her visit was to sympathise with the affected traders whose shops were razed by the fire and offer her support in their time of need.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang visits Kantamanto Market to sympathise with affected fire victims. Photo credit: @the1957news/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, in her address to the affected traders, said the claim that people intend to take over the Kantamanto Market, hence its destruction should only be treated as a rumour.

She eulogised the traders who worked hard at the market to provide for their families and dismissed the notion that people would mastermind a move to drive them away from their place of work.

Investigate Kantamanto Market fire

Prof Naana, therefore, called for an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak, which destroyed goods and property worth millions of cedis.

She also bemoaned the delays by the relevant authorities in releasing reports on similar incidents in the past.

"Why would you want to evict people who have created jobs for themselves and are making a living out of it? We don't want rumours; we want a proper investigation."

Over a hundred shops destroyed

It was reported that the fire outbreak at the Kantamanto Market started around 1 am on January 2, 2025.

The Ghana National Fire Service swiftly responded by sending five fire trucks to combat the blaze.

Fire tenders from Circle, Trade Fair, and Dansoman were later dispatched to the scene to help douse the fire.

Watch the video below

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 5,000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to Prof Naana's visit

Social media users who commented on the video shared their views on Prof Naana's visit to the Kantamanto Market.

MR.CEO commented:

"Pls someone should alart the woman talking that the campaign period is over she Is now the current vice president and she should speak with authority n stop the blame games."

Titanium indicated:

"This woman ankasa she get sense too much."

Kubash Diamond added:

"I'm very proud of our woman."

Mamagavi Edinam wrote:

"God bless you mom. Am proud of you well spoken,you're full of wisdom."

Cheddar visits Kantamanto fire victims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Kwame Bediako, founder and leader of the New Force Movement, visited the victims of the Kantamanto fire outbreak.

Cheddar, upon his visit, made a wholesome donation of GH¢50,000.

The New Force leader sympathised with the incident's victims and promised to help them rebuild the market.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh