Lady almost breaks Kidi's waist as she storms stage while he performs in Kenya

Kidi is currently having the time of his life as he tours Kenya

In a new video making rounds online, a female fan of the singer stormed the stage to dance with him

Kidi was in the news recently after it emerged that his song Touch it was trending in 18 non-African countries

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer, Dennis Dwamena, famed as Kidi, has been spotted in a video performing for a section of his fanbase in faraway Kenya.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kidi was seen performing on a stage when a female fan jumped onto the stage to dance.

The lady quickly rushed to the side of the singer who was bare chested and started dancing with him vigorously.

She was seen in the video holding the waist of the Say Cheese singer as she swung it backwards and forward.

Her action caused the crowd to get even more excited as they joined the euphoria and screamed their heads off while jamming to the song.

Kidi posted the video and captioned it:

"This wasn't what I had in mind when I said Shut up and bendover. Thank you Nairobi for coming out last night"

Fans of the singer took to the comment section to react to the video.

kwame_911 came in with the comment: "Eiii wei de3 reverse osmosis paa oo"

kwasi_odo also wrote: "Kenyans are wild"

iam_amagracey had to send a subtle warning to the Kenyan woman: "Sister please don't steal him we beg waa"

There were many comments and emojis coming from celebs and fans of the award-winning singer.

