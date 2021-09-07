Cristiano Ronaldo is ranked third among players with the biggest boot contracts behind Paris Saint-Germain pair Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Brazil's Neymar signed a world-record deal after helping the Parisians play in their first-ever Champions League final, losing to Bayern Munich in the process.

SunSports reveals players with the biggest boot deals as newly-signed United striker Ronaldo could only settle for third position.

Ronaldo is ranked third behind Neymar and Messi in terms of lucrative boot deals. Photo by FRANCK FIFE and Man United

1. Neymar (£23m)

The 28-year-old left sport kit giants Nike for Puma and the move came with loads of cash which became the biggest in history.

The PSG forward's new contract with Puma is twice more than that of Nike which he has been pitched with in the last 11 years.

2. Lionel Messi (£18m)

Messi's deal with Adidas was the highest in 2017 up until Neymar put pen in paper for Puma's deal a year ago which became the richest boot deals of all time.

The Argentine signed a lifetime contract with the company and was the first footballer to release a sub-brand of Adidas boots called the Adidas Messi.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (£15m)

Ronaldo is currently Nike's most priced asset and despite being £8m behind Neymar's deal because he signed a lifetime deal worth £780m with the American sport kit giants.

The Portuguese is the only third athlete to sign a a life contract with Nike after Michael Jordan and Lebron James.

4. Kylian Mbappe (£14m)

Fast-rising French forward Mbappe became the poster boy for Nike a year after helping France win the World Cup.

The then-teenager signed a 10-year deal worth around £140m which would be active as long as he plays for a top European club.

5. Mario Balotelli (£5m)

Despite being out of the international scene Balotelli's 10 year deal with Puma a year fetches him around £5m per year income.

The 31-year-old last played for the Azzurri's two years ago as he currently plies his trade with Turkish side Adana Demirspor.

Here are other top earners in boot deals and their yearly income

6. Gareth Bale (£4m)

7. Antoine Griezmann (£3.5m)

8. Pauyl Pogba, (£3m)

9. Marcos Verratti (£2.5m)

10. Mohamed Salah (£2.5m)

