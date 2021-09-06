Ghana stock exchange (GSE) is the fifth-largest stock market in Africa. Be assured that any business person ranked among the top ten positions on GSE is a millionaire. The nation has a diverse digital economy that allows local investors to reap lump sums of US dollars. So, who are the richest people on the Ghana stock exchange?

It would help if you also learned how to invest in the Ghana stock exchange. Dedicate enough time and effort towards stock market research. Books, journals, and research papers about the global and Ghanian stock markets are available on free online libraries. The Ghana stock exchange live trading hours are 10:00 to 15:00 GMT on weekdays.

Top 7 richest people on the ghana stock exchange in 2021

Are you ready to invest in the Ghana stock exchange? Watch business news and read e-magazines to know the latest trends such as current Ghana stock exchange prices and the forex exchange rates. The stock market is volatile because of many global and local factors. According to the country's stock market, these are the richest people in the country in 2021:

1. Daniel Ofori ($28.5 million)

Daniel Ofori is the wealthiest man countrywide today. The millionaire investor/philanthropist is the founder of a leading retail company called White Chapel Limited.

He also owns Advance Ventures Limited. The real estate and structural design company has residential and commercial properties countrywide. Ofori has substantial shares in many companies, including:

GCB Bank (7.49%)

CalBank (3.9%)

Societe Generale Ghana (6.78% )

SIC Insurance Company (3.99%)

Enterprise Group Ltd

Standard Chartered Bank

Republic Bank

Camelot Ghana Ltd

Fan Milk Ltd

Guinness Ghana Ltd

Daniel Ofori has a foundation that donates to Christian religious organizations. He holds the title of Evangelist Extraordinaire in the country's Baptist Convention church.

2. Frank Adu ($1.9 million)

Frank B. Adu Jnr. has invested $1.9 million in CalBank (2.63% of the bank's equity). Moreover, he has shares in other leading commercial banks countrywide. Adu was CAL Bank Limited's managing director from 2000 till his retirement in 2020.

He is the Vice President of the Ghana Association of Bankers. He has also chaired major boards in many companies that have invested in health, education, and hospitality.

The millionaire has a BA in Geography and an MBA in Finance. Adu also excelled in the University of Oxford's Strategic Leadership Programme under its SAID Business School.

3. Ebenezer Twum Asante ($1.69 million)

Ebenezer Twum Asante is a board member of Spacetel Guinea-Bissau SA and Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Ltd. He is also the Vice President-WECA Region at MTN Group Ltd.

Asante's former positions are CEO and Director at MTN Ghana Foundation, CEO at MTN Rwandacell SARL, CEO & Director at Scancom PLC and a Director at MD-Zambia & Customer Development at Unilever (Ghana) Ltd.

He holds shares worth $1.69 million in Scancom PLC (0.065% of its ownership). The company is the country's largest telecommunications business. Additionally, Asante is an alumnus of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology and the University of Ghana.

4. Kojo Anim-Addo ($971,639)

Kojo Anim-Addo owns 0.14% of Benso Oil Palm Plantation Ltd and 0.23% of Standard Chartered Ghana equities. According to the GSE, his shares at Standard Chartered Ghana are worth $952,339, and his stakes at Benso Oil are worth $19,300.

5. Joseph Siaw Agyepong ($867,548)

Joseph Siaw Agyepong is the founder and chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies. The investor also owns over 60 companies in over 14 sectors of the country's economy. He has invested in Environment & Sanitation, Technical & Logistics, Financial Services, ICT, and Commercial and related services.

He established Zoomlion Ghana Ltd in 2006, and it is now the leading waste management company in West Africa. The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) appreciated Agyepong with an honorary Waste and Environmental Sanitation doctorate.

Agyepong holds 0.86% of the Access Bank Ghana PLC's ownership. He sits on many boards, including boards of these organizations:

The Ghanaian Hungarian Business Council as a member of the governing council

The Advisory Board of the Centre for African Studies of Harvard University as a member

The Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA) in Ghana as the president

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) as a council member

6. Gideon Amenuvor ($583,927)

Gideon Amenuvor, is a GSE investor. He owns 0.52% shares of Societe Generale Ghana. A commercial bank. Amenuvor is a private person. GSE is yet to list other companies he owns shares.

7. Benjamin Fosu ($467,141)

Benjamin Fosu owns a 0.65% stake in CalBank, which is worth $467,141. CalBank was established in 1990. It serves large corporations, the elites of West Africa, NGOs, regular clients, and small to medium businesses. It was founded in 1990.

These seven richest people on the Ghana stock exchange are among the sharpest business minds in West Africa. They are excellent examples for the younger and future generations to emulate. Some of these investors come from humble backgrounds but have made it to the top.

