Who is Kendrick Lamar's dad? Everything you need to know

Hip-hop has produced iconic musicians and rappers since its inception in the 1970s, from artists like Run DMC in the 1980s to Tupac Shakur and Notorious BIG in the 1990s. But recently, the community has seen the emergence of new talent like Kendrick Lamar. He has had a successful and well-decorated career so. But who is he, and who are his parents? How much can you tell about Kendrick Lamar's dad?

Kendrick Lamar performs as he headlines the Pyramid Stage during day five of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton, on 26 June 2022 in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar Duckworth is an American rapper and songwriter known for his progressive musical styles and socially conscious songwriting. He was born and raised in Compton, California, where he began his career. In his song Duckworth taken from his fourth studio album D*mn, the rapper mentions details about his father.

Profile summary

Full name Kenneth Duckworth Sr. Nickname Kenny Duckworth Gender Male Place of birth Illinois, Chicago, USA Current residence Compton, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Wife Paula Oliver Children Five

Who is Kendrick Lamar's dad?

Kendrick Lamar's dad is known as Kenneth "Kenny" Duckworth Sr. He is well known for his role in his son's stardom and illustrious music career. His son has featured him as a subject in several songs, including Die Hard, Father Time and Duckworth.

How old is Kendrick Lamar's dad?

Unfortunately, Kenneth "Kenny" Duckworth Sr.'s age information is not public. What is available about his life is that he hails from Robert Taylor Homes, a public housing project in Bronzeville neighbourhood South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Kendrick Lamar's mom and dad

Kendrick Lamar as a baby with his mom (L) and (R), his dad, greets the legendary Kobe Bryant. Photo: @according2hiphop2, @BuzzFeedSweaty on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kendrick Lamar's mom and dad grew up in the projects of Chicago, where they met and started a relationship. However, Kendrick's dad, Kenny, was a gang member of the Gangster Disciples, an African American street and prison gang.

His girlfriend, Paula Oliver, gave him an ultimatum to leave Chicago and the gangsta life, or she would leave him. Kenny chose to abandon his gangster life, and in 1984, they packed their things and departed the state. The couple hopped on a train and headed to Compton, California, with only $500 in their account.

The couple stayed at a hotel working odd jobs, Kenny working for KFC while Paula working for McDonald's. During their first three years in Compton, the couple struggled to make ends meet. Eventually, after saving enough money, the couple managed to get an apartment where their son Lamar was born.

Where was Kendrick Lamar born?

Kendrick Lamar Duckworth was born on 17 June 1987 in Compton, California, USA. He is 35 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Gemini. His mother named him after the famous singer-songwriter Eddie James Kendrick of The Temptations.

Did Kendrick Lamar have a dad?

Yes, he did. Most of his friends grew up without fathers because of the gang life, violence and dr*gs in the streets of Compton where they lived.

What happened to Kendrick Lamar's dad?

Who tried to rob Kendrick Lamar's dad? Kendrick's record producer, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, did. According to an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Lamar explained that TDE's founder, Anthony, once robbed a KFC where his father worked. But because Kenny (Kendrick's dad) was on good terms with him, he got spared.

Kenny knew that Anthony had robbed and shot up the same institution one year before. So he did his best to get on his good side.

Kenny would slide Anthony free chicken and extra biscuits every time he would come through. He eventually won Anthony over and avoided danger when the gangster robbed the KFC again.

Is Kendrick Lamar's dad alive?

Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on 24 July 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

There has been no news of his demise, and he seems to be in good health. However, according to the song Duckworth, Kenny wouldn't be alive if he hadn't warmed up to Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, who would later become his son's record producer.

Is Kendrick Lamar's dad in jail?

No, he isn't. However, in his song Jason Keaton & Uncle Bobby, Kendrick talks about his uncle Bobby who couldn't escape the prison system and is in jail.

Kendrick Lamar's Daddy Issues

Daddy Issues is the name of a song off Kendrick's fifth studio album, Mr Morale & the Big Steppers. The track, also known as Father Time, is the fifth song on the album. In it, Kendrick delves into the deeply embedded, toxic masculinity passed down from generation to generation.

The rapper blames gang culture on daddy issues among young Black men in the community.

Kendrick Lamar's dad has played an integral role in shaping the character of the artist fans know today. He endured many hardships, including getting involved in gang culture to provide for his family. However, his decision to abandon street life and relocate to a new environment led to the birth and rise of the superstar known today as Kendrick Lamar.

Are you a massive fan of Mike Tyson? Yen.com.gh published an exciting article about Mike Tyson's son, Miguel Leon Tyson. The celebrity is the fourth child among Mike Tyson's kids and has shown promise of emulating his father's legacy.

Miguel Leon Tyson has boxing fans excited. He appeared in an Instagram upload sparring with his father, the legendary Iron Mike. So, what is he up to, and has Miguel followed in his father's footsteps?

Source: YEN.com.gh