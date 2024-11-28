Lil Win, in a video, visited a market and spotted a plantain vendor who was seated under a shed with a sad look on her face

The actor, with a concerned look, enquired from the woman why she had a gloomy look, and she replied by saying she was hungry, prompting Lil Win to give her money

The touching moment was captured on camera by the actor's crew and shared on his TikTok page, where Ghanaians took to the comments section to praise him

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has touched hearts with his recent act of kindness at a market. The Kumawood star visited the market and noticed a plantain vendor sitting under a shed with a sad expression on her face.

Lil Win gives a market woman money in a video. Photo source: officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Concerned, Lil Win asked the woman why she looked so down. She explained that she was hungry, prompting the actor to act immediately. He reached into his pocket and handed her a GH¢100 note.

The vendor’s mood quickly changed, and she was grateful for the unexpected help. Lil Win also took a moment to share some words of encouragement, reassuring her that things would improve.

The touching scene was captured by Lil Win’s crew and shared on his TikTok page. The video caught attention, with many Ghanaians praising him in the comments section. Fans applauded his kindness.

Lil Win gifting market woman warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

yam Orino de confidence said:

"God will continue to bless you and give you strength and peace ✌️Kwadwo."

YaaAtopa wrote:

"Kojo God bless you 🙏 wate u have a good heart keep it up."

Darling Boy said:

"The way I like this man only God knows."

Lil Win gifts wife an iPhone

Lil Win's kindness has benefitted not only outsiders but also his family members, specifically his wife, who was recently a beneficiary of his benevolence.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor surprised his wife, Maame Serwaa, with a brand-new expensive iPhone 16.

Maame Serwaa expressed excitement after receiving the phone and danced with him in front of their home.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh