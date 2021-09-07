Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi, has been captured in an old video as a plus-size person

Ayisha looked completely different from her appearance now and one would need a second look to be sure she is the one

She says she spent $40,000 to lose weight following some health reasons

Not many people knew that Stonebwoy’s number one fan, Ayisha Modi, was plus-size before her current looks.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ayisha Modi looked plump and round that one would need to be convinced that she is the same person seen around today.

Ayisha was speaking with one man in her living room where she mentioned her name as Obaayaa Ayisha.

The video has been trending on social media and YEN.com.gh took interest in writing about it.

According to Ayisha, she decided to embark on a weight loss journey after she discovered that her Body Mass Index (BMI) was suffering.

Thus, she spent 40,000 UDS on vitamins, special food, and the whole journey to obtain her slim looks now.

Reaction

One fan who commented on the video said Ayisha looked more beautiful as plus-size than how she looks today:

Another commented that while some were paying money to gain weight, others, including Ayisha Modi, were spending to lose weight:

Source: Yen.com.gh