Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, has stunned with a new photo meeting her friends in town

She is seen playing and posing with them

McBrown's daughter has proven to have taken after her mother's affableness

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Baby Maxin, has been spotted in the company of her four young friends in a lovely photo.

They were playing together with each one of them having their hand over their mouth as if they were blowing kisses into the air.

Baby Maxin was so engrossed with what she was doing that she had her eyes closed.

A collage of Baby Maxin. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The other little girl who stood behind her looks a bit like her. We cannot tell, however, if they are related in any way.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Smart Baby Maxin

McBrown’s only child is known to be very bubbly, playful, smart, and full of life.

She was in the news recently speaking Twi with her mother and telling her that she did not want to wear her shoes.

Maxin was heard rattling some words which were not all clear, however, the part where she told her mother she did not want to wear the shoes stood out.

The two-year-old girl also made headlines when she went shopping with her mother and rejected what was chosen for her.

Baby Maxin went ahead to choose her own item and the colour she wanted for herself.

Learning French

It seems McBrown wants her daughter to take after her as a multilingual person.

Baby Maxin trended recently following a video of her learning French with a self-taught machine.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Baby Maxin sat quietly while she listens to the machine mention some words in French.

The word being discussed at the time the video was recorded was “Je t’aime”, which means “I love you”.

From the video, it is seen that Baby Maxin is looking smaller than she looks now, an indication that she started taking her French lessons long ago.

Jackie Appiah's son looks tall at 15

In others news, photos of Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Peter Agyemang, have been published.

Damien is looking all grown up and tall at age 15, and he has been admired by many.

The handsome boy Damien, named after his father, seems to have his swag on just like his mother, the beautiful Jackie Appiah.

Source: Yen