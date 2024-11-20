Oheneba Jude couldn't hide his admiration for his primary school teacher after their recent meetup

The viral internet star visited his former basic school and interacted with his junior colleagues

Fans thronged the comments section to hail Oheneba Jude for his gesture at his former school

Ghanaian content creator Oheneba Jude has called on his primary school teacher after visiting his alma mater.

The online personality with nearly 300k followers on TikTok has become widely known for his hilarious food-related content.

He recently inked an ambassadorial deal and is looking forward to organising a charity event after a fruitful year.

Oheneba Jude enjoys a hearty moment with his primary teacher at his alma mater. Photo source: Oheneba_Jude

Oheneba Jude plays with his teacher

According to Oheneba Jude, who was elated to visit his alma mater, he never enjoyed attending school because he wasn't a bright student.

The viral trencherman, who reportedly hails from Bekwai Dominase, has admitted that he didn't take school seriously and can barely read and write.

That notwithstanding, Oheneba Jude has a good relationship with his former teachers. On his visit to the school, Jude met Mr Eric, who was eager to welcome the viral star back to his class.

Jude enjoyed a hearty moment with his teacher and also took some time to interact with the pupils.

Fans react to Oheneba Jude's school visit

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Oheneba Jude's stint at his former school.

Lady Coco said:

"Jude is a Star."

Mills wrote:

"In all make sure u end up been a successful man."

Ama spicy🥰🍰 noted:

"He is from Domenase my hometown 😏"

Efya_Sika24 remarked:

"Indeed teachers don’t grow old 😅look at them as if they are mates🥰"

Oheneba Jude plays tambourine at church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Oheneba Jude playing the tambourine at a church gathering had popped up online.

In the video, he was spotted leading an entourage of young and middle-aged women as they showed off their music-making skills.

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to compliment Oheneba Jude on his joyful performance and his genuine love for God.

