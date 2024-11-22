Ajagurajah, in a video, issued another challenge to Osebo the Zaraman in the new round of the online fashion battle

The spiritual leader wore a women's Kaba cloth on a multi-coloured long-sleeved shirt with a black belt and shoe

Ajagurajah's outfit triggered reactions from fans and several celebrities, including Amerado, Eno Barony and Osebo

Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has thrown a new challenge to fashionista Osebo The Zaraman in the latest round of their fashion battle on social media.

Ajagurajah challenges Osebo The Zaraman in their fashion battle. Photo source: @ajagurajah_official

Source: Instagram

In recent weeks, Ajagurajah and Osebo have competed against each other in friendly online banter. Both men have worn flamboyant outfits to make fashion statements and claim Ghana's 'fashion king' title.

Ajagurajah rocks women's Kaba outfit

Bishop Ajagurajah took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself in a funny fashion outfit as he prepared to leave the premises of his house.

In the video, the spiritual leader wore a women's Kaba cloth on a multi-coloured long-sleeved shirt with a black belt around his waist. He also wore shorts and orange socks as part of his fashion combination.

Ajagurajah wore a suede Ralph Lauren Men's Polo slipper and Declan Moccasin house shoes. He carried a walking stick and a big black briefcase to accessorise his look.

Speaking in the video, the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement said that he had not forgotten about the fashion battle and had ignored Osebo for a while as he had been occupied with an important church event.

He also unveiled a new nickname and called on Ghanaians to call him by it whenever they encountered him in town.

The spiritual leader also called on Osebo the Zaraman, to accept defeat and acknowledge him as the superior fashionista in Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Aajagurajah's outfit stirs reactions

Ajagurajah's outfit triggered laughter among Ghanaian celebrities and fans, including Amerado, Eno Barony and Osebo The Zaraman. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

amerado_burner commented:

"You win!😂."

eno_barony said:

"Eeeei 😂😂😂."

osibo_the_fashionking commented:

"Eii eiii eiii eeiiii Aunty Kaale na tsui ha mi fio."

mz_nama commented:

"But whose kaba is that???? Haha, please, you have lost the battle. Where are the compliment geng?"

peeholli said:

"Hahahaaa, my dude❤️❤️🤡🤣🤣."

nahna___adwo commented:

"My granny has the same top😂😂."

Source: YEN.com.gh