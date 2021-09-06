Ayisha Modi and Ofori Amponsah's daughter, Oforiwaa Amponsah, is all grown

The 17-year-old girl accompanied her mother to an event in the USA, where they live

Ayisha has explained how she started and ended her relationship with the Highlife legend, Ofori Amponsah

Daughter of Stonebwoy’s number one fan, Ayisha Modi, has been seen for the first time in a new video.

She was reportedly accompanying her mother to an event held in the USA, where they live together.

The video captures Ayisha’s daughter as a tall and gorgeous lady walking hand in hand with her mother.

A collage of Ayisha Modi, daughter, and Ofori Amponsah. Photo credit: @she_loves_stonebwoy oforiamponsahofficial @ghgossip_hq/Instagram

Source: Instagram

It appears that the young lady is even taller than her mother, and from her demeanour, she must be a quiet girl.

Her name, according to checks by YEN.com.gh is Oforiwaa Amponsah, and she is the daughter Ayisha had with the Highlife legend, Ofori Amponsah.

Ofori Amponsah and Ayisha Modi’s love story

Ayisha Modi had opened up on her love story with Ofori Amponsah, the man who broke her virginity at age 18.

In that publication by YEN.com.gh, Ayisha narrated thoroughly how things happened between them.

According to Ayisha, the musician broke her virginity at age 18, and at that same age, she delivered their first child, who is currently 17 years.

She disclosed that a family member took her and other family members to live abroad, and that was when her relationship with Ofori Amponsah suffered.

Even then, Ayisha said she still kept in touch with the Otolege hit maker, adding that when she came back to Ghana at a point, “we got back together” and worked on some projects.

She revealed also that though they are just friends right now, there is a special bond between her and Amponsah as the man of her womanhood.

Source: Yen.com.gh