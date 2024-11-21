Media personality Bright Kankam Boadu has opened up about his relationship with Oliver Kahn, the Ship Dealer

He used the opportunity to weigh in on their recent international trips, which stoked a frenzy on social media

Fans thronged the comments section to compare Kankam Boadu's account to Ship Dealer's

Ghanaian sports presenter Bright Kankam Boadu has shed light on his relationship with Oliver Khan, the Ship Dealer, and their strides together.

This follows the Pure FM duo's recent trips to over five international destinations, including Canada and the UK.

Their moments abroad, which surfaced on social media, stoked a significant frenzy as fans obsess over their bond.

In a sit-down with his colleague, Akoto Mansa, on the Asetena show, Bright Kankam Boadu talked about his moments flying business class around the world with the Ship Dealer.

He established that the trips were mostly funded by some donors who did not want to be acknowledged publicly.

Bright Kankam Boadu also expressed his gratitude to admirers abroad who are always keen to donate funds to support him and Ship Dealer.

His account pales in comparison to Ship Dealer's bull-throwing remarks about being a wealthy, self-sufficient business tycoon.

Fans hail Ship Dealer and Kankam Boadu

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans who reacted to Ship Dealer and Bright Kakam Boadu's trips abroad.

wensdy2003 said:

"Please, he was not referring to people sponsoring Ship Dealer but himself so no one should misinform Oliver 🙈."

VOGUE 💎 wrote:

"How can the richest to richest man Ship Dealer be sponsored by people to travel around the world."

MR.BREFO5346 noted:

"No one can help Ship dealer please. Ship dealer paid for everything"

Porterssefah1 remarked:

"Ship Dealer will be annoyed with you for saying this..."

Bruh Kofi Tymer added:

"Kankam is lying, Oliver Khan sponsored everything. Wo de3 he’ll come and meet you😂"

