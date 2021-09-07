A Ghanaian mother based in France has shared how pregnant women and children are given a monthly stipend

Anita mentioned that pregnant women with the right documentation are given a monthly allowance of over Ghc6000

The mother of four also mentioned that, some mothers decided to make childbirth their full-time job because of the benefits they stand to gain

A Ghanaian lady based in France has recently opened up about her life abroad in an interview with Zionfelix on his YouTube channel.

The Lady identified as Anita, revealed that pregnant women with the right documentation are given allowances when they are close to delivery.

According to her, the government pays mothers starting from the ninth month of pregnancy until the child turns three years with over Ghc6000 monthly allowance

Anita also mentioned that children in the country are given a monthly allowance.

Source: UGC

The vibrant young mother mentioned that some mothers decide to make childbirth their full-time job because of the benefits they stand to gain.

Recounting her journey, the beautiful mother of four mentioned that, she moved to France from Ghana in the year 1999, 22 years ago.

She, along with her two siblings, were brought over by her mother who was married to a white man.

Anita started her secondary school education in France but dropped out of school when she turned 16 years.

Her reason was that, her mother's white husband used to be a worry to them, so the three sisters decided to quit school, work for themselves and move out of their mother's house.

The beautiful lady admitted that, she had a smooth transition from Ghana to France and never had issues with documentation.

The only struggle, according to Anita, was the language barrier.

Anita had more to say about her journey in the video linked below;

Source: Yen.com.gh