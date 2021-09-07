A boy's life experienced a huge financial transformation after his kind gesture to a crying customer at the retail store where he worked

John Lopez Jr. worked as a cashier at the store and was touched when a female customer couldn't pay for groceries she had picked

Lopez Jr. out of compassion comforted the crying woman and used Ghc700 from his savings to offset her bill

A teenager became rich in an instant thanks to the kindness he showed a poor woman.

Cross Map reports that John Lopez Jr. worked as a cashier at Walmart retail store in America when he encountered the distressed lady.

The boy's kind gesture made him richer in millions Photo Credit; Screengrabs from YouTube video shared by CBS DFW

The woman had picked groceries but sobbed as she couldn't settle the bills.

YEN.com.gh gathered that the 19-year-old came to her rescue by using his savings to pay for the woman's Ghc700 purchase.

His kind gesture made way for him

It was said that a lady who witnessed the incident to a snap of the lad and shared his story on social media.

The story inspired people to start a GoFundMe campaign for him.

The campaign got numerous donations well over Ghc221,000.

Lopez. Jr said his parents taught him to help people in need

Lopez Jr. has stated that he learnt kindness from his parents who taught him to help someone in need and raise a downcast fellow up.

In an interview with CBS News, he said:

“My parents basically taught me if someone needs help you should be able to help them and if someone is down, bring them up.”

It is noteworthy that the incident was recorded in 2018.

