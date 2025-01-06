Gary Al-Smith has joined Sporty Group after leaving his role at Multimedia Group Limited

Prior to his move to Sporty, the 2023 SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year worked with Citi FM and Multimedia

Gary’s inclusion in the Sporty family is not just a career milestone but a testament to his impact on the sports media landscape

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned Ghanaian sports journalist Gary Al-Smith has taken a bold step in his illustrious career, joining Sporty Group as the country's Regional Content Lead.

After nearly a decade of impactful work at the Multimedia Group Limited, where he held the position of Head of Sports across radio, TV, and digital platforms, Gary is set to embark on an exciting journey with Sporty.

Gary Al-Smith has joined Sporty Group as the Regional Content Lead in Ghana.

Source: UGC

Gary Al-Smith leaves Multimedia for Sporty Group

Known for his unmatched expertise in African sports and his dedication to storytelling, Gary will lead an ambitious initiative in Ghana for Sporty Group, a rising force in the sports media landscape.

This move underscores the company’s mission to strengthen its presence in key markets across the continent.

His appointment is expected to elevate Sporty’s content strategies, leveraging his leadership to connect deeply with Ghanaian audiences.

What Gary said after joining Sporty

Reflecting on his new role, the 2023 SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year expressed his enthusiasm:

"Joining Sporty Group is an incredible opportunity to build something truly unique in Ghana and across Africa.

"Sporty’s vision for sports media resonates deeply with my passion for storytelling and innovation.

"I am eager to bring my expertise to this exciting project and to contribute to shaping the future of sports content on the continent," Gary stated.

Gary Al-Smith's proven track record

Gary’s career has been defined by versatility and a global perspective.

His contributions extend beyond Ghana, having collaborated with prominent organisations like FIFA, UNICEF, and La Liga.

In these roles, he has consistently delivered impactful projects that balance local insights with global relevance.

His work has also graced top-tier platforms, including CNN, BBC, Sky Sports, Al Jazeera, New York Times, The Athletic, and SuperSport, solidifying his reputation as a trusted voice in sports journalism.

Gary's partnership with Sporty TV

Even before this formal appointment, Gary had become a familiar face on SportyTV, Africa’s premier free-to-air sports channel.

Known for its premium coverage of La Liga, the Premier League, and other elite competitions, Sporty TV has gained a loyal following.

Over recent months, Gary has been a standout presence on flagship shows like Sporty Live and SportyShow, where his expert analysis and engaging style resonated with fans across the continent.

In a statement seen by YEN.com.gh, Sporty Group hailed Gary’s arrival as "a significant milestone in the company's mission to deliver exceptional sports content and experiences to its users."

About Sporty Group

Sporty Group stands at the intersection of sports and entertainment, providing cutting-edge platforms for enthusiasts worldwide.

With ventures such as SportyBet, one of Africa’s most prominent sports betting platforms, and SportyTV, a leader in free-to-air sports programming, the company has redefined the way fans engage with sports.

Its influence spans multiple continents, and it remains committed to expanding its offerings in media, gaming, and betting.

Gary's ex-colleague bags PhD

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Umar-Farouk Atipaga, a former colleague of Gary Al-Smith, had achieved academic success abroad.

The ex-sports journalist earned his doctoral qualification from the Wits Business School of the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh