Kojo Antwi Boasiako, a Ghanaian living in France, has opened up about his success story since his move from Ghana to France

Antwi revealed that he was jobless for eight years because he did not have the right documentation

He eventually got documented through marriage and was employed as a personnel manager with over 500 workers in his current company

A Ghanaian man, Kojo Antwi Boasiako, has granted an interview with Zion Felix TV where he opened up about his journey towards becoming a personnel manager of a company in France with over 500 employees.

How it started

In the interview, Kojo recounted that he left Ghana in 2003 at the age of 21 after his uncle invited him for a stay in France.

Prior to that, he used to work at Fox FM in Kumasi as a show host.

Things going downhill

Things took a different turn upon arrival in France as life became very difficult, Daniel revealed.

As far as he was concerned, he was to continue schooling but that was not the case.

"For eight good years, I cried daily especially when I thought of all the things I could have achieved if I had stayed in Ghana", Antwi Boasiako said.

He had no job because he lacked the right documentation to work and live abroad.

Kojo continued that at a point, he wanted to return to Ghana, and he had a discussion with his uncle but that did not pan out well.

The reason being that he was chosen out of other families to travel abroad and he returning back to Ghana meant that, he was an ingrate.

Light at the end of the tunnel

He eventually met his wife and acquired the necessary documentation to work in France.

Kojo worked as a cleaner in his current company until through hard work and dedication, he was promoted to a personnel manager position.

He has been in his current job position for five years but has worked with the company for 15 years.

