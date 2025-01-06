Kwesi Arthur and his wife were spotted at the Accra Arts Centre shopping at a cultural art shop, checking out art pieces on sale

In the video, the rapper and his newly wedded wife twinned in matching jeans shorts but rocked different tops

A fan who spotted them at the shop secretly recorded them and shared the video on TikTok, where many Ghanaians praised their lovely relationship

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur and his wife were recently spotted shopping at a cultural art shop at the Accra Arts Centre. The couple, dressed in matching denim shorts and different tops, caught the attention of fans as they browsed through the store.

A fan secretly recorded the moment and shared it on TikTok, where the video has since gone viral. Many Ghanaians have praised the couple’s bond, simple lifestyle and public displays of affection.

When Kwesi Arthur married

Kwesi Arthur recently disclosed in an interview on Hitz FM that he had been married for a few months. He explained that he preferred to keep his marital life private and away from public attention. The announcement surprised many fans, as the rapper had kept his relationship out of the spotlight until now.

In the past, Kwesi Arthur was linked to socialite Efia Odo due to their close friendship. He repeatedly denied the rumours, but they caused tension between the two. Efia Odo often spoke about Kwesi Arthur in interviews, which led the rapper to bar her from mentioning his name. Their relationship eventually fell apart because of these rumours.

After news of Kwesi Arthur’s marriage broke, Efia Odo addressed it when questioned online. She expressed happiness for him, showing no signs of animosity.

Kwesi Arthur and wife go shopping

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Champion Gana said:

"Guys our street KWESI Arthur is gone. We will never see our street boy again Cox he fall too much for his woman."

who's boifrd is this commented:

"Until I find gal way fine like my gee woman.... all the gals in my area can reject me for now...🤣🤣🤣 in fact I reject myself."

newgodthunder reacted:

"It seems this girl doesn’t stress Kwesi Arthur, it's like she doesn’t care about the environment. That’s real love."

Bra Kofi said:

"A woman who loves to take care of her man deserves this love. No stingy ladies 2025."

Rampage Can said:

"Our godfada is falling apart paaa oo love 💕 Catch him papa, we lost one brother."

_Mr. Deon said:

"When a man finds a good woman, he leaves everything for her…you will understand when you find one.😌"

John Dumelo celebrates wife

Kwesi Arthur is not the only entertainer enjoying love to the max. Actor John Dumelo recently displayed his affection for his wife, too.

During his wife's birthday, the actor took to social media to express his affection for her, thanking God, expressing joy at having her as a wife and praising her strength.

YEN.com.gh reported that the display of affection resonated with many Ghanaians.

