Hannah Marfo, in a social media post, announced the passing of her daughter Mildred Akosua Dwira Dwomoh at 23

The legendary gospel musician shared the details of the late Mildred's funeral arrangements, including the venue for her burial

Many Ghanaians, including fans and fellow gospel musicians, thronged to the comment section of the post to console Hannah Marfo and her family

Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Rev Dr Hannah Marfo has announced the passing of her daughter, Mildred Akosua Dwira Dwomoh.

Hannah Marfo's daughter passes away

Hannah Marfo took to her official Instagram to share the sad news with Ghanaians and announce the funeral arrangements for her late daughter on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

The veteran musician's daughter Mildred Akosua Dwomoh, whom she shared with her husband, Mr Stephen Kwame Dwomoh, was born in 2001 and tragically lost her life at the end of 2024 at the young age of 23 years.

The cause of her demise is not yet made known to the public. In addition to the late Mildred, Hannah Marfo and her husband had two other children, Naphtali Kwasi Dwomoh and Paula Birago Dwomoh.

Sharing the funeral poster of the late Mildred Akosua Dwira Dwomoh, the gospel singer announced that her late daughter would be laid to rest on Friday, January 17, 2025, at the Holy Ghost Revival Centre; Assemblies of God at Odokor Busia junction near Owusu Bempa's Church.

In an emotional social media post, Hannah Marfo wrote:

"Papa mu o, bone mu o, me Nyame a ne wo. With heavy hearts, I announce the passing of my daughter Mildred. Join me as I lay her to rest on 17th January 2025."

The Akristofoo Adooso hitmaker recently celebrated her 30th anniversary as a musician in the Ghanaian gospel fraternity in an event on Friday, November 29, 2024, at the Apam Global Outreach, Sowutuom rescue point junction in Accra.

Some of her colleagues, including Cecilia Marfo, ASP Kofi Sarpong, Joyce Blessing, Mary Ghansah, Akwaboah, and Piesie Esther, performed at the event.

Below is Hannah Marfo's social media post:

Ghanaians sympathise with Hannah Marfo and family

Hannah Marfo's announcement of her daughter's passing garnered condolence messages from many Ghanaians, including some of her fellow gospel musicians like Sonnie Badu, Celestine Donkor and SK Frimpong. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

skfrimpong_official commented:

"Sorry for your loss mama .. my condolences to you and the family .. may the lord strengthen you always 🥹🙏🙏🙏."

dk_boamah said:

"May the Lord Jesus be your comforter. Accept my deepest condolences 💐."

ms_naatatsua commented:

"😢So sorry for your loss, Ma. Be comforted in the Lord."

helenyawsonofficial said:

"Oh Jesus🥺🥺, so sorry, accept my condolences 🙏🏾🙏🏾."

est9885 commented:

"My Condolences to you, mummy Hannah Marfo, and the family. The Lord is your Comforter."

official.adepa2 said:

"My condolences Mummy 🙏. May the almighty God console you, your husband and the rest of your family."

celestinedonkormusic commented:

"Sorry for your loss 😢."

sonniebaduuk said:

"Oh dear."

danieljeddman commented:

"Omg, my heart bleeds! Sorry mommy."

