Ghanaian TikToker Nana Made In China could not contain his excitement when he met Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown driving around Kasoa while taking a stroll by the roadside

In the video, the seasoned actress was seen driving her red Ford Ranger Raptor while waving joyfully at the TikToker, who shouted her name at the top of his voice

Many people in the comments spoke about McBrown having a beautiful heart for acknowledging the TikToker, while others expressed different opinions

Ghanaian TikToker Nana Made In China was overjoyed after spotting celebrated actress Nana Ama McBrown driving in town.

A fan meets McBrown in town

In the video, the TikToker shared a breakdown of his day and how he suddenly came across Mrs McBrown Mensah while strolling around Kasoa.

In the video, the fan noted that the Onua Showtime host did not want to be recorded. However, with excitement, the fan wanted to show his followers that he indeed met the Kumawood superstar.

In the caption, the fan bragged about being on a hunt for Mrs McBrown Mensah when, in reality, he came across her while strolling on the street.

In the video, the Kumawood star was seen driving her red Ford Ranger Raptor and excitedly waved back at Nana.

Reactions to a fan meeting McBrown in town

Many people in the comment section of the Ghanaian TikToker's video spoke about Mrs McBrown Mensah's joy after being spotted on the street.

Many people highlighted that she was a beautiful soul and advised the TikToker that if he had respected her request not to record her, she would have gifted him money.

Others also spoke about Nana's reaction when he saw Mrs McBrown Mensah, and noted that they would react the same way if they were to meet her in person.

McBrown celebrates her mum's birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown organised a Meet and Greet at the Silverbird Cinemas inside Accra Mall on January 1, 2025.

She also used the opportunity to celebrate her mother's birthday with her loyal fans, who bought tickets at discounted prices to watch One Night Guests.

Her daughter, Baby Maxin, her best friend and other relatives were present at the cinema to celebrate.

One of the videos from the occasion that caught the attention of many people was the beautiful interaction between Mrs McBrown Mensah and a young man living with a disability.

