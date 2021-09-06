Growing up as a child in a Kenyan refugee camp, the future of South Sudanese Adut Akech may have looked bleak

That, however, changed when she relocated to Australia and not only became a professional model but also joined the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

At the age of 21, the model became a new homeowner in the US, a milestone that she celebrated on Instagram

South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech recently shared the news that she finally became a homeowner in the United States.

Akech disclosed that she is not known for displaying much about her life, but buying a house was such a big milestone she had to. Photos: Adut Akech.

Source: UGC

Born in South Sudan on Christmas Day of 1999, Akech found herself in a Kenyan refugee camp while still a small baby.

Life, however, looked up when she, alongside her mom and five siblings relocated to Australia as refugees.

At age 16, Akech got into professional modelling after being signed by Chadwick Models in Sydney, making her the second black model in history to have a bridal spot in a Chanel couture show.

Apart from modelling, Akech also works with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees where she champions the rights of refugees worldwide.

Bought a house

From the look of things, the 21-year-old is scaling to greater heights as she recently announced that she had bought her first house.

According to Daily Mail, the house located in Los Angeles is worth $3.7 million (GHC 22 million) and has five bathrooms, an open-plan living area, as well as a spa.

"I’m usually quiet about personal things like this. I would just be moving in silence but this one is too big an achievement and a proud moment for me to not share with the world. I cannot believe that at 21 years old I’m a proud owner of a house," she wrote on Instagram.

She added that whenever she sits back to reflect on her life and the things she has achieved within her career and personal life, she feels proud of herself for staying focused and working hard to get there.

She further alluded to the fact that the achievements are constant reminders of how blessed and fortunate she is.

"For that, I’m beyond grateful to God, my family, and the people in my life who courage me to keep pushing," she reiterated.

In her concluding remarks, Akech thanked the people who have given her the opportunities that have led to her success while appreciating the supporters who motivate her every day.

