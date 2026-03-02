John Paintsil was at the centre of a controversial moment during the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany

The Ghana Football Association swiftly clarified the idea behind John Paintsil's action, as the key Ghana defender avoided a FIFA sanction

Otto Addo and his players are gearing up for this year's tournament, scheduled to take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico

A former Ghana youth international has revealed a key trait of John Paintsil, offering a unique insight into his actions

During the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) found itself at the centre of controversy after defender John Paintsil celebrated Ghana’s historic victory over the Czech Republic national football team by waving an Israeli flag.

The incident occurred on June 17, 2006 at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne. Ghana, competing at their first-ever World Cup, had bounced back from a 2-0 defeat to Italy national football team to secure a famous 2-0 win, courtesy of goals from Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari.

Paintsil raised Israel's flag in Germany

As emotions ran high, Paintsil pulled a small Israeli flag from his sock and waved it in celebration after each Ghana goal.

The gesture quickly drew attention due to the political sensitivities surrounding the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

Speaking to the BBC, the then GFA spokesperson Randy Abbey later clarified that neither the association nor Ghana as a nation was aligning itself with any political stance.

He explained that Paintsil, who was playing club football for Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C. at the time, simply intended to acknowledge Israeli supporters who had travelled to cheer him on, as the Taipei Times noted.

Randy Abbey defended Paintsil's action

Abbey stressed that the defender’s actions were not politically motivated, describing them as innocent rather than deliberate. He conveyed regret to anyone who might have felt offended and assured that there was no intention to disrespect Arab nations or endorse any side in the conflict.

According to the current COCOBOD CEO, Paintsil’s focus was purely on football, not international affairs, and there was no need for disciplinary action.

He further emphasised that Ghana’s presence in Germany was solely for sporting purposes, not political expression, reiterating that the Black Stars were there to compete on the pitch, as Al Jazeera stated.

Clearing John Paintsil of any wrongdoing, a spokesperson for FIFA indicated that the governing body had no issue with the celebration.

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, former Ghana youth international Fuseni Adams has looked back at that incident and added his voice.

"I’ve known John Paintsil since our days in the Ghana Premier League. He’s an emotional player who always shows his gratitude. The flag was his way of thanking the Israeli fans who supported him during the match," said Fuseini Adams.

On the field, Ghana’s fairy tale continued. The Black Stars defeated the United States men's national soccer team 2-1 in Nuremberg on June 22 to reach the knockout stages.

However, their journey ended in the round of 16, where the Brazil national football team secured a 3-0 victory in Dortmund through goals from Ronaldo, Adriano, and Zé Roberto.

Looking ahead, the Black Stars, now under the guidance of Otto Addo, are preparing for another global test. Ghana have been drawn alongside England, Croatia, and Panama in what promises to be a fiercely competitive group.

African teams confirmed for 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that nine African nations secured automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the opening round of CAF qualifiers in October 2025.

Among the countries that sealed their tickets were Ghana’s Black Stars, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia, all of whom impressed with commanding displays during the campaign.

