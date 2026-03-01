A mysterious cat has made a bold prediction ahead of the blockbuster clash between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium

As many as 13 players could miss Sunday’s showdown, with Bukayo Saka facing a race against time to prove his fitness for the high-stakes encounter

The London derby has taken on added significance after Man City’s victory over Leeds cut Arsenal’s lead at the summit, cranking up the pressure in the title race

Nimbus Pronos has delivered its verdict ahead of Sunday’s crunch meeting between Arsenal and Chelsea on March 1.

This will be the fourth time both rivals have faced each other in three months, having already met in the Carabao Cup and the Premier League.

Arsenal hold the upper hand from those encounters with two victories and a draw, yet this contest carries heavier weight.

Heading into matchweek 28, the Gunners sat on 61 points, five clear at the summit. That cushion shrank after Manchester City defeated Leeds United thanks to Antoine Semenyo’s lone strike on Saturday. The gap now stands at two, leaving little margin for error.

According to Sports Mole, recent history favours Arsenal. Since August 2021, Chelsea have managed just one win in this fixture.

The North London club are also enjoying a 10-game unbeaten streak against the Blues.

Still, the Blues arrive with belief. They remain unbeaten in the league under Liam Rosenior. Interestingly, the only two defeats he has suffered since replacing Enzo Maresca came against Arsenal, but in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Mysterious cat predicts outcome

Ahead of the game, Nimbus, who has built a loyal following for his accurate calls in major matches, followed his usual routine before making his choice.

Three bowls were placed before the feline oracle, marked 'Arsenal', 'Draw' and 'Chelsea'. Without hesitation, he chose Arsenal and began eating.

Watch the video:

While it remains a playful forecast, Nimbus' record keeps fans intrigued.

The cat correctly predicted the Club World Cup final triumph for Chelsea and landed two-thirds of his knockout calls during the 2025 AFCON, missing only the final.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Team news, injury updates

Both managers face selection headaches due to injuries. Arsenal will be without Mikel Merino as he continues recovery from foot surgery.

Kai Havertz, Ben White and Bukayo Saka are battling to prove their fitness. Arteta confirmed on Friday that final decisions would be taken on Saturday.

Chelsea’s absentee list is longer. Levi Colwill has not featured this season due to an ACL injury.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Estevao are sidelined with thigh issues. Wesley Fofana serves a suspension following his red card against Burnley.

Dario Essugo remains unavailable until March after his move from Sporting CP last summer.

Marc Cucurella is out with a hamstring problem sustained against Leeds, though Rosenior is hopeful of a swift return.

With so much on the line and pressure mounting at the top, all eyes will be on the Emirates. Nimbus has spoken. Now the players must decide the rest.

Semenyo subtly warns Arsenal

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo sent a subtle warning to Arsenal after his match-winning performance against Leeds.

The Ghana national football team forward scored the decisive goal to keep Man City in the title race and reduce the gap on the Gunners.

