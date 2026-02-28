Iran has reportedly struck a United States military installation in Bahrain, targeting the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet base in Manama with ballistic missiles

The attack was in response to US attacks, which President Donald Trump had earlier announced as “major combat operations” on Saturday, February 28, 2026

According to the BBC, thick plumes of smoke were seen rising near the base after the strike, with Iran claiming responsibility; US officials had yet to confirm the hit

The American leader announced on Truth Social on Saturday, February 28, 2026, that the US military had launched ‘major combat operations’ against Iran.

In a lengthy video address, Trump said Iran posed a unique threat to the US, its allies, and global peace and security, and needed to be taken out.

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people. Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world,” he said.

President Trump cited Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons as key to the conflict, claiming that it had refused all overtures to give up its nuclear ambitions.

“They rejected every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions, and we can’t take it anymore. We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally, again, obliterated,” he said.

Israel also reportedly launched strikes against Iran, which it termed as preventative. The war followed the twelve-day war between Israel and Iran in June 2025, which ended with an American attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Iran hits US base in retaliatory attack

After the US strikes on Iran, the BBC reported that the location of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Manama, Bahrain, reportedly sustained damage from Iranian ballistic missiles.

According to the British broadcaster, huge plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the area near the base’s location.

Iran claimed it had successfully hit the base, the BBC said, although US authorities had yet to comment on the strike.

It is currently unclear what damage the facility sustained and whether there were any casualties.

