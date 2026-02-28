At least 85 people were reportedly killed and more than 90 injured after an airstrike hit a girls’ elementary school in Minab, in Iran’s Hormozgan province, amid ongoing attacks by the US and Iran

President Donald Trump had earlier announced “major combat operations” on Truth Social, saying the strikes were aimed at eliminating Iran’s nuclear programme and neutralising threats to America's allies

According to CNN and Al Jazeera, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the strike, describing the destroyed building as a primary school packed with young pupils

At least 85 people were reportedly killed after an airstrike hit a girls’ elementary school in the Iranian city of Minab amid US and Israeli attacks on the country.

The United States and Israel launched major strikes on Iran on February 28, 2026, hitting targets in Tehran and areas near Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s known base of operations.

President Donald Trump announced what he called “major combat operations” in a video shared to his social media platform, Truth Social.

The United States president said the attacks were aimed at eliminating Iran’s nuclear program and neutralising the country as a threat to America and its allies.

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people. Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world,” he said.

Donald Trump added that Iran was given every opportunity to seek a diplomatic solution, but it refused.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also announced strikes on the country, which had been coordinated with the United States.

Strike kills dozens at Iranian girls' school

Following the strikes, reports emerged that a strike had killed at least 85 people in the Iranian province of Hormozgan.

The strike on the girls' school in Minab killed at least 85, with more than 90 people injured.

CNN reported that the governor of Minab County, Mohammad Radmehr, confirmed the strike and the rapidly increasing death toll. He said other people were trapped under rubble. The country's foreign minister also addressed the strike.

“The destroyed building is a primary school for girls in the south of Iran. It was bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

“Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone. These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered.”

Al Jazeera reported that the airstrike was believed to have been from an Israeli operation. Neither the US nor Israel acknowledged responsibility for the attack.

Iran strikes US base in Bahrain

