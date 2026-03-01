Antoine Semenyo has sent a subtle message to Arsenal after delivering a match-winning display against Leeds United on Saturday

The Black Stars forward struck the decisive goal to keep Man City’s title charge alive, trimming the gap on the Gunners in the process

Since making his debut for the Sky Blues in January, only Cole Palmer and one other player have registered more goal involvements than the in-form Ghanaian

Antoine Semenyo stepped up when it mattered most as Manchester City edged Leeds United 1-0 in a tense Premier League contest at Elland Road on February 28.

The Ghana international struck the only goal of the evening, handing Pep Guardiola’s side a priceless victory that tightens the title race with 10 matches left.

Semenyo spurs Man City to crucial win

The decisive moment arrived after a patient spell of build-up. Rayan Ait Nouri surged forward and delivered a precise cutback into the box. Semenyo reacted in a flash and guided the ball home from close range. It was simple, sharp and ruthless.

That finish ended his two-match drought and underlined the rich vein of form he has enjoyed since completing his £65 million move in January.

Leeds tried to respond. They pushed numbers forward and searched for a breakthrough. Yet the visitors stood firm. With Marc Guehi marshalling the back line, City absorbed the pressure and protected their slim advantage until the final whistle.

The result trims Arsenal’s lead at the summit to two points and piles pressure on the North London club ahead of their meeting with Chelsea on March 1.

Semenyo fires EPL title warning to Arsenal

After the match, Semenyo made City’s mindset clear.

"We just want to win all the games on our side; whatever Arsenal do, we’ll just have to wait and see," he said, as quoted by City Report.

"But I think we just need to control what we can control. Win our games, and we’ll see what happens. But we’re happy."

Beyond the winning goal, the numbers tell their own story. Since his league debut on January 17, only Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro have recorded more Premier League goal involvements. Both have six, while Semenyo sits just behind with five.

That return highlights how quickly he has settled into Guardiola’s system. He presses with intensity, attacks space with purpose and carries belief in front of goal.

Looking ahead, City appear to have a kinder run-in compared to their rivals. Arsenal must still navigate clashes against Chelsea, Newcastle, Everton and a decisive trip to the Etihad.

For Semenyo and his teammates, the sternest tests on paper seem to be meetings with Arsenal and Chelsea.

With the campaign entering its decisive stretch, the 26-year-old looks ready for the fight.

How English media rated Semenyo

