A sad mother has granted an interview to share how her parents took over her business and ran it into debts

Kesiwaa revealed that her parents were using profits from her business to build their own school

Kesiwaa says she has still not been able to pay back those she is indebted to

A beautiful Ghanaian woman has recently shared her story of how her mother and father took ownership of her own business and ruined it for her.

In the interview on the Okukuseku talk show, Kesiwaa recounted that her parents called her one day and informed her that, they have been asked to move out of where they lived in Kasoa, as the government had plans to demolish the building.

A helpful child

As a supportive daughter, Kesiwaa rented a place for her mother and father in Budumbura, the same area where she also lived.

To fend for herself, the vibrant woman started a 'kelewele' business in her area but was unfortunately involved in an accident and had to go on bed rest.

Her parents stepping in

Kesiwaa's parents in an effort to support her, offered to assist with the 'kelewele' sales for her.

Prior to the accident, she used to make an average of Ghc300 a day from sales but that changed when her parents took over, she revealed.

With the supply of the raw materials being constant, Kesiwaa's parents always managed to make lower sales every day and that was alarming to the young woman.

The betrayal

She eventually found out that, her parents were pumping a chunk of the profits into a school they were building.

Her business eventually run into major debts and she was constantly attacked by the plantain suppliers she was indebted to.

