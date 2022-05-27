A police officer has recently become the talk of many on social media following his actions

In a video making the rounds online, an anonymous man revealed how a wrong U-turn negotiated by the officer resulted in a collision

Tetteh Seeker commented: "He should also be arrested like how Oliver was. This officer even caused accident and will be left to go free"

An unhappy Ghanaian young man has recently shared a video of a police officer who made a U-turn at the point on the road and ended up causing an accident.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of well-spoken Ghanaian man Kwame A-Plus had the man behind the camera showing the vehicle which was damaged thanks to the actions of the offer.

He was also heard expressing his displeasure and stating that the country would experience no development if people in power act like that.

The said police officer was seen entering his car without uttering a word in the video.

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered over 2,000 reactions from netizens with 364 people expressing the opinions.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Tetteh Seeker Jadem Chancellor commented:

He should also be arrested like how Oliver was. This officer even caused accident and will be left to go free

Marvin Osei Amoako wrote:

He must be dealt with according to their own law

Andrew Enti replied:

As a policeman doing U-Turn at a wrong place see what he has caused , you people you can see ? Policeman doing Wrong thing at a U-Turn how’s the country going to be developed, see see ,ooh God , Oh God

From Dhatboi Teflon:

Police ‍♀️ men in this country behaves like they are above the laws or as for them the law is not to be respected by them.

Ghana police ‍♀️ don’t practice the law but always disturbing civilians for breaking the law.Up till now they didn’t give us any reports concerning the bullion van robberies but always killing innocent souls on the street of Ghana

Watch the full video linked below;

