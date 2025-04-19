Suzy Pinamang's family has opened by about an attempt by the suspect in her shooting's family, to compensate them

They claim the mother of the boy offered them GH¢1,000, but they rejected the money since it was not enough to pay for the harm caused

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section of the post

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The family of Suzy Pinamang, the Adventist Senior High School Student, shot by her classmate, has opened up about compensation from the suspect's family.

A relative of Suzy who was at the court during the first hearing of the 16-year-old boy who shot Suzy in the eye stated that the boy's family offered them GH¢1,000 as compensation for the incident.

Suzy Pinamang's family speaks on an alleged compensation. Image source: SDA SHS

Source: Facebook

His mother allegedly made the offer, however, they rejected the money, claiming it was not enough to pay for the damage caused.

Suzy Pinamang's family is still seeking justice for her after she was accidentally shot in the face on Friday, April 4, 2025. The incident has since left her blind.

Her family claims they spend so much on transporting Suzy to and from the hospital for her treatment, thus, GH¢1,000 is not enough compensation.

They further expressed disappointment in the school, accusing it of attempting to shield the suspect.

Watch the video below:

Suzy's family says Asenso Boakye has neglected them

In the video, Suzy's family also claimed that the Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso Boakye, has also failed in his promise to care for their daughter.

They claim the MP showed up at the hospital once, made the promise and has not reached out afterwards. They therefore called on Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, to come to their aid with the needed financial support.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh