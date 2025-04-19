Captain Smart and Johnny Hughes have criticised the NPP and their 3rd National Chairman after he pushed their microphone at a press conference

Chairman Masawudu has admitted to the act, warning that it will happen again if TV3 appears at any NPP gathering

The two Media gurus condemned the chairman and indicated that the move was planned by the leadership of the party

Two prominent media personalities with Media General have reacted to the pushing of a TV3 microphone at an NPP press conference.

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, and drew various reactions from the general public.

A video that surfaced on social media after the NPP press conference showed the 3rd National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Osman Masawudu, pushing down the microphone of TV3 after spotting it among the microphones lined up in front of NPP executives.

Some of the party executives looked confused while others laughed over the incident. However, staff at Media General are unhappy about the incident.

Johnny Hughes and Captain Smart have addressed the issue. In two separate videos, the two were displeased and did not mince their words in condemning the act.

While Johnny Hughes stated that it was a deliberate act, planned by the NPP executives, Captain Smart condemned the party, which once championed press freedom, for such a move at their event.

