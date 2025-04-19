The National Service Authority (NSA) has released the PIN codes for nurses and midwives

The authority urged all eligible nurses and midwives to visit the official website to access the codes

All Ghanaian citizens aged 18 and above who graduate from tertiary institutions are legally required to undertake national service

The National Service Authority (NSA) has released the PIN codes for 18,011 qualified nurses and midwives.

This would enable them to enrol for the 2025/2026 national service year.

In a statement issued on Thursday, April 17, the authority urged all eligible nurses and midwives to visit the official website to access their PIN codes.

Users will need their Student ID numbers and dates of birth to log in.

Enrollment officially opened on Thursday, April 17, 2025, and will close on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

The statement further noted that a registration fee of GH¢40.00 must be paid at any branch of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) to access the enrollment platform.

Alternatively, applicants may opt to pay GH¢41.00 via MTN Mobile Money.

The NSA advised all prospective national service personnel to complete their registration within the specified period to avoid any inconvenience.

Under the National Service Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1119), all Ghanaian citizens aged 18 and above who have completed accredited tertiary institutions are legally required to undertake national service.

