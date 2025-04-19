Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana have made a joint donation ahead of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup

The competition, which began in 2015, is played annually to foster peace and unity among various Zongo communities in Ghana

Both Kudus and his Black Stars teammate Kamaldeen trace their football roots to Zongo neighbourhoods

In a remarkable act of generosity and reverence, Ghanaian internationals Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana have extended their support to the 2025 edition of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup.

The two Black Stars attackers, known for their brotherly bond on and off the pitch, joined forces to contribute to the highly-anticipated event in honour of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Black Stars pair Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana have made huge donations ahead of the 2025 Ramadan Cup. Photos by Matthew Ashton - AMA and Fantasista.

Ramadan Cup: Kudus, Kamaldeen make huge donation

According to veteran journalist Ibrahim Saanie Daara, their donation includes a gleaming new trophy, medals, and financial incentives for participating teams.

This honourable gesture from Kudus and Kamaldeen not only underlines their religious devotion but also their enduring connection to the Zongo communities from which they emerged.

Beyond their commitment to charity, the two footballers regularly seek the blessings and spiritual counsel of the Chief Imam, whose influence stretches across Ghana's Muslim population.

Why Kudus, Kamaldeen donated to this year's Ramadan Cup

Their emotional investment in the tournament runs deep.

Kudus, a proud son of Nima — one of Accra’s most prominent Zongo enclaves — and Kamaldeen, who traces his roots to Techiman with its rich Islamic heritage, both understand what this competition symbolises.

It’s more than just a football event; it’s a celebration of identity, resilience, and brotherhood that reflects their own personal journeys.

Kudus' bromance with Kamaldeen

Before gracing some of Europe’s top leagues, both players nurtured their early dreams at the famed Right to Dream Academy.

Their talent would eventually take them to Denmark’s FC Nordsjælland, where they polished their skills before embarking on successful stints in Europe.

Presently, they both ply their trade in the Premier League, with Kudus representing West Ham United while Sulemana turns out for Southampton.

What is the Ramadan Cup?

Since its inception in 2015, the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup has become a cultural and sporting highlight for many across Ghana.

Played annually during the Islamic holy season of Ramadan, the tournament brings together teams from Zongo communities nationwide, offering a platform for youth to showcase their talent while fostering peaceful coexistence.

The maiden edition witnessed Ashaiman clinch the title after a dramatic penalty shootout against Nima.

With its tagline, “Bringing the Zongo Community Together,” the tournament has successfully woven faith, sport, and unity into a single narrative.

A special 10th edition

Marking its 10th anniversary this year, the Ramadan Cup returns with a streamlined format, per Graphic Online.

Only 15 teams — comprising past winners, pioneer participants, and consistently strong performers — will contest the milestone edition.

The Ramadan Cup is played in honour of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Osman Sharubutu. Photo credit: @gregdomphotography_official/Instagram

Owing to renovation works at the traditional venue, Fadama Park, which lies adjacent to the Chief Imam’s residence, the tournament will now be hosted at the Kawokudi Park in Kanda.

Kudus salutes his mother

In a related story, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Mohammed Kudus has paid tribute to his mother for being a pillar in his journey to football stardom.

The West Ham United midfielder credited her unwavering support and guidance as the foundation that helped him rise from Nima to global recognition, adding that every reward from his career is hers to enjoy.

