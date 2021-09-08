The Chief Executive Officer of the A&C Shopping Mall in Ghana has shared how it all began

Edmund Kwabena Asamoah said the mall is 100% family-owned, and his father was the main man behind it

According to the entrepreneur, he made a choice to leave behind the software company he established in America to partake in the family's vision of a shopping mall in Ghana

Edmund Kwabena Asamoah, the Chief Executive Officer of A&C Mall, the first family-owned shopping mall in Ghana, has granted an interview to recount the inspiration behind the mall.

In an interview with Wode Maya, as sighted by YEN.com.gh on his Youtube channel, the A&C Mall CEO said it was his father's idea to build the mall, and the business is 100% family-owned.

Investing in land in Ghana, Edmund's father called him and pitched the idea of a mall to him and gave him the option to either come back home, start the business and retire, or just be an investor.

Edmund Kwabena Asamoah: Meet the CEO of the First Shopping Mall to have been Established in Ghana

Edmund, who was living comfortably in the United States of America (USA) as a software engineer with his own company, gave the two options a thought and eventually decided to move back home.

" I looked at the options, the so-called comfort of the US or the challenge of coming to Ghana and investing in the vision", Kwabena Asamoah said

It has been 15 years since he came back to Ghana, Edmund revealed

He also said East Legon, where the mall is located, was mainly a bushy area at the time, and there were no commercial element around.

"People had to always go to the other side of town for various activities and it just didn't make sense," he added

Edmund Kwabena Asamoah shared more about the story of A&C Mall in the video linked below;

