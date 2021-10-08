An okada rider in Ghana was captured in a video after he could not keep his cool upon hearing the new price of his favorite bread

According to him, the bread was sold for GHc5, GHc6, and now GHc7 in the same year

The video has been amassing numerous reactions as many Ghanaians took to the comment section to express their thoughts on this

A man who indicates he ride motorbikes for a living went to a local bread store in Accra only to find out that the pastry he used to buy for a cheaper price was now GHc7.

In a video that was made public by famous relationship advisor, Abena Manokekame, on her Twitter handle, the man indicated that he bought the bread for GHc5 just this year.

"How can you increase bread price two times in just one year? I bought this bread for GHc5 cedis this same year. I also bought it for GHc6. And now you are telling me it is GHc7?" he asked furiously.

The man's explanation

A worker at the factory as well as some bystanders tried to calm the man down but he would not heed their pleas.

He was told it was not the fault of the bread sellers that prices were going up but he also argued the punishment should not go to him because it was not his fault either.

Social media reactions

A few people have been sharing their thoughts on this.

@ajar4040 said:

I completely understand his frustration, businesses are taking advantage of the situation to deliberately increase prices. Prices on petroleum products have been increasing year on year but some prices remained stable during those periods.

@quophi91 mentioned:

People take advantage of worst situations to be wicked. Are drivers increasing their fares anyhow? No! Cus they have proper regulations but those who sell other stuff are increasing their prices on weekly basis n are blaming fuel increment

Birthday celebrated for pothole

In another hilarious but sad report reflecting the woes Ghanaians are facing, a deep hole on a road at Cantonments in Accra, near the Lands Commission, was left unattended for months.

The pothole that appeared intentionally cut out impedes movement on the stretch that is busy but the authorities who also use the road have not taken any steps to fill it up.

Citi TV's BreakfastDaily team decided to visit the spot to celebrate the pothole and cut a cake at the exact location to mark the hole's 'birthday'.

