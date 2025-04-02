Maame Serwaa has vehemently denied having romantic ties with her senior colleague Bill Asamoah

The actress said the rumours which went rife when she was a novice in the Kumawood industry affected her

A video of her recounting her journey dealing with the rumours has garnered significant traction on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress Clara Amoateng Benson aka Maame Serwaa has opened up about rumours that she was romantically tied with her senior colleague Bill Asamoah.

Maame Serwaa says rumours about her romantic stint with Bill Asamoah really drained her. Photo source: officialMaameSerwaa, BillAsamoah

Source: Facebook

The 24-year-old star blew up at a young age after acing her roles in Kumawood classics like Agyanka Tumi, Ohia Asem, and School Girl.

News about her romantic stint with Bill Asamoah went rife while the actress was still a Kumawood prodigy.

Several unconfirmed reports claimed that the actor used to visit Maame Serwaa while she was in high school.

In a recent interview with ZionFelix, Maame Serwaa established that hearing such rumours was very draining. She shot down the rumours saying,

"Bill was like a father to me. Whenever we were on set, he always made sure I was safe because I was her child. He'd often ask me how I was whenever he saw me too quiet on set."

Maame Serwaa speaks on ties with Kumawood celebs

Speaking to ZionFelix, Maame Serwaa explained that she had fallen out with several of her colleagues including Yaa Jackson.

Maame Serwaa and Yaa Jackson were an inseparable duo for many Kumawood directors and producers.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maame Serwaa noted that Yaa Jackson was not the only person she had fallen out with.

She explained that the only thing that was bringing them together was film and as long as that was not happening, it'll be difficult for them to reconnect.

"It is not for work, I won't go to my colleague's house to just go and sit there for us to chat. I don't do that."

The actress says she prefers to focus on building her brand and ambassadorial deals which has helped her put up two houses at her young age.

Maame Serwaa's Kumawood journey stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Maame Serwaa's account of her dealings with some Kumawood celebrities.

Yhaar💞 said:

"Please let’s focus on the words she is saying and stop talking about her English."

Afia papabi🔥 wrote:

"This was my mindset from childhood, but now I look back and I appreciate that mindset. 🙏"

Cindy remarked:

"Wow, she's building two houses at her age😳, this is great, love you dear."

Delcole added:

"Some of u here are marking her English, you won’t listen to the wisdom she’s sharing and applaud her for such intelligent submission, how mature she has become and learn something from it🙄."

Maame Serwaa confirms she's not single.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Serwaa had established that she was in a relationship however had decided to keep it under wraps.

The actress hinted at the fact that the man who extravagantly splashed cash on her during her birthday was her man.

Maame Serwaa said she was uncomfortable with the videos of her that emerged but has tried to ensure her private life doesn't end up in the public domain.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh