A Senior High School teacher has reacted to the tragic incident where a student of Adventist Senior High School, Suzzy Pinamang, was mistakenly shot in the eye by her classmate.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the teacher, who looked displeased, explained that all these occurrences point to the level of indiscipline in our schools.
She blamed it on the excessive freedoms that students have been given.
"Now they talk about a child's rights, have you noticed that as teachers our attitudes have changed? Now we only mind our business and watch on, unconcerned regardless of what happens.
She then urged parents to unite and ensure that the era where teachers were given the liberty to discipline students in schools returns.
"Parents this goes to you, I am pleading with you, whatever the case is you benefit directly from the child than the nation benefits. When I am paid the people that come to mind first are my parents. I do not even know the whereabouts of the teacher who taught me in school, let alone buy him something.
"Parents must rise and inform the government so we return to the old times when we cane students in school. Look at what is happening. A student taking a gun to school, how did we get here. We have not yet experienced the level of indiscipline in our schools. If we do not rise and do things the old way, things will get worse. With this system now we only teach and leave the class."
Netizens react to the girl's eye injury
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video were left heartbroken over the incident.
alexktetteh wrote:
"Madam teacher you are right, it all started when Mrs Rawlings became the first lady and brought up the term what men can do women can better and empowered."
adwoafremanorman2 stated:
"These things have always been there since it's just that now social media is bringing them out and the people to be blamed are both parents and teachers."
Bra Kofi Baah indicted:
"I know of a Catholic JHS, some kids misbehaved. The Priest went there and asked the teachers to beat the kids. The parents reported the teachers to GES office. The Priest went to the office."
Kofi Nyame reacted:
"The rules now protect students more than teachers and you think I would want to lose my certificate or license because of someone who’s yet to get a wassce certificate"
tinovibes replied:
"When u do wrong, does someone hit u with a cane? it's a silly thing for the bible to say. just because 1 kid did something wrong doesn't mean they're all bad and don't act as if indiscipline."
Police arrest hostel mate of Joana Yabani
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joana D. Yabani's alleged lover had been arrested.
His arrest was in connection with Joana D. Yabani's passing.
Yabani, a fourth-year Biological Science student, was found dead on campus.
