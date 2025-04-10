A Ghanaian teacher is trending after breaking her silence on a sad incident in which a student of Adventist Senior High School in Kumasi was shot by her classmate

The teacher opened up about the level of indiscipline in senior high schools and urged parents to take action

Social media users who commented on the video were saddened by the tragedy that had befallen the girl

A Senior High School teacher has reacted to the tragic incident where a student of Adventist Senior High School, Suzzy Pinamang, was mistakenly shot in the eye by her classmate.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the teacher, who looked displeased, explained that all these occurrences point to the level of indiscipline in our schools.

A Ghanaian teacher opens up on the indiscipline in school in the wake of an injury suffered by a student of Adventist SHS Photo credit: @wowbeads1/TikTok, @dochebel

Source: UGC

She blamed it on the excessive freedoms that students have been given.

"Now they talk about a child's rights, have you noticed that as teachers our attitudes have changed? Now we only mind our business and watch on, unconcerned regardless of what happens.

She then urged parents to unite and ensure that the era where teachers were given the liberty to discipline students in schools returns.

"Parents this goes to you, I am pleading with you, whatever the case is you benefit directly from the child than the nation benefits. When I am paid the people that come to mind first are my parents. I do not even know the whereabouts of the teacher who taught me in school, let alone buy him something.

"Parents must rise and inform the government so we return to the old times when we cane students in school. Look at what is happening. A student taking a gun to school, how did we get here. We have not yet experienced the level of indiscipline in our schools. If we do not rise and do things the old way, things will get worse. With this system now we only teach and leave the class."

A student of Adventist SHS shoots his classmate in the eye. Photo credit: @Opemsuo Raadio/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the girl's eye injury

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video were left heartbroken over the incident.

alexktetteh wrote:

"Madam teacher you are right, it all started when Mrs Rawlings became the first lady and brought up the term what men can do women can better and empowered."

adwoafremanorman2 stated:

"These things have always been there since it's just that now social media is bringing them out and the people to be blamed are both parents and teachers."

Bra Kofi Baah indicted:

"I know of a Catholic JHS, some kids misbehaved. The Priest went there and asked the teachers to beat the kids. The parents reported the teachers to GES office. The Priest went to the office."

Kofi Nyame reacted:

"The rules now protect students more than teachers and you think I would want to lose my certificate or license because of someone who’s yet to get a wassce certificate"

tinovibes replied:

"When u do wrong, does someone hit u with a cane? it's a silly thing for the bible to say. just because 1 kid did something wrong doesn't mean they're all bad and don't act as if indiscipline."

Police arrest hostel mate of Joana Yabani

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joana D. Yabani's alleged lover had been arrested.

His arrest was in connection with Joana D. Yabani's passing.

Yabani, a fourth-year Biological Science student, was found dead on campus.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh