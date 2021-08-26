Dr Daniel McKorley, chief executive officer of McDan Group, has admonished individuals to go beyond writing lengthy posts to physically helping people

The business guru said posting online means nothing if there are no actions to back them up

Dr McKorley shared this in a post on LinkedIn along with evidence of how he has been helping his community

Well-known Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Daniel McKorley, has recently taken to social media to admonish individuals to move from helping out people through posts on social media to taking meaningful actions.

In his post, he said that social media timelines are always filled with beautifully crafted posts with good intentions about things that can be done to make our communities better.

In as much as it is a step in the right direction, the Ghanaian CEO pleaded with such individuals to do more than that.

According to Daniel, it is not enough to say we care about people, issues and the community.

There is a need to show actual care through actions.

"Our post mean nothing if our actions don't reflect them. Our efforts, even if initially small, should speak much louder than any eloquent and lengthy post that we share on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, etc.", he said

Dr McKorley said this after sharing pictures of some of the ways he has contributed to individuals and his community on his official LinkedIn page.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, also known as McDan, has been captured cooking in a kitchen with a child strapped to his back.

The Ghanaian business titan was pictured standing in front of a cooker with a wooden ladle, stirring a saucepan.

McDan posted the snaps to advocate for a world where mothers and fathers see themselves as equal partners.

In the lengthy post sighted on his Instagram page, the Ghanaian business magnate wrote:

'Sometimes, I want to believe that we live in a fair world now where mothers and fathers see themselves as equal partners. But the reality is that the majority of household work and child-raising obligations are still seen as the mother’s job.

