West Ham United welcomed Mohammed Kudus back to their fold after his exploits with the Black Stars in the March international break

Kudus ended his 431-day goal drought for the Black Stars as the senior men's national team recorded successive wins in the World Cup qualifiers

He will now look to help the Hammers snap their two-game winless streak when they face Wolves on April Fools' Day

Mohammed Kudus is back in training with West Ham United after a productive international spell with the Black Stars.

The dynamic attacker played a crucial role in Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualification push, helping the senior men's national team secure back-to-back victories that strengthened their position at the top of Group I.

Mohammed Kudus returned to training at West Ham after shining with the Black Stars in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars and @WestHam/X.

Source: Twitter

Kudus returns to West Ham

Following his standout performances on international duty, Kudus wasted no time rejoining his club teammates.

The 24-year-old was spotted at West Ham’s Rush Green Training Ground, where preparations were in full swing for their upcoming Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on April 1.

Dressed casually in a grey hoodie and loose-fitting pants, he carried his bag while exchanging pleasantries with the club’s social media officer.

Alongside fellow returnees from international duty, he is set to undergo rigorous sessions to regain rhythm ahead of domestic action.

Kudus ends 431-day Black Stars goal drought

For the Nima-born playmaker, the focus will be on carrying his international form into the Premier League, where he has endured a 13-game goal drought.

His last strike for the Hammers came on December 21, 2024, during a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion, per statistics culled from Transfermarkt.

With momentum from the national team, he will be eager to rediscover his scoring touch.

How did Kudus perform during the international break?

Kudus played full throttle during Ghana’s emphatic 5-0 win over Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium, orchestrating attacking sequences despite not getting on the scoresheet.

While that match extended his barren run in front of goal, he made amends in the next fixture.

Against Madagascar in Morocco, the former Ajax Amsterdam star ended a 431-day goal drought for the Black Stars, netting a well-taken strike to seal Ghana’s victory.

The triumph further solidified their grip on Group I, placing them three points ahead of Comoros and five above Madagascar, keeping their dreams of a fifth World Cup appearance well within reach, per Ghanasoccernet.

Looking ahead

With confidence restored, Kudus returns to East London, determined to translate his international exploits into club success.

Mohammed Kudus ended his 431-day goalless run for the Black Stars against Madagascar as Ghana chalked a 3-0 win against the island nation on March 24, 2025. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

As West Ham chase consistency in the Premier League, his ability to drive forward, unlock defences, and convert chances could prove crucial in the business end of the campaign.

