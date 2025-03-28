Miss Enny was left brokenhearted by her boyfriend weeks ago, but it seems the social media influencer has quickly gotten over the heartbreak

In a new video she shared on her TikTok page, Miss Enny had a massive glow-up, and many of her followers were quick to point out her transformation

In the footage, Miss Enny's skin tone popped as she stood glamorously in the sunlight in a cute outfit while applying lip gloss and mesmerising her audience with her smile

Social media influencer Miss Enny has surprised her followers with an impressive transformation just weeks after her breakup.

In a new video shared on TikTok, she appeared very happy and radiant, leaving many fans astonished at how quickly she seemed to move on.

The footage showed Miss Enny standing in the sunlight, her skin glowing as she wore a stylish outfit. The outfit comprised of a white short paired with a matching top and sunglasses.

She applied lip gloss and smiled at the camera, warming the hearts of 400k plus TikTok audience. Many netizens commented on her appearance, with some saying she looked even better after the breakup.

Miss Enny’s relationship ended unexpectedly, and she first shared the news on X (formerly Twitter). Her post went viral, making her a trending topic as Ghanaians reacted with disappointment, given the context of the breakup.

The breakup happened on the eve of what would have been her second anniversary with her boyfriend. She disclosed that she was preparing for two events when he ended the relationship. Despite the situation, she still attended the events and tried her best to be strong.

Her breakup was even more surprising because, not long before, she had shared a video of herself surprising her then-boyfriend with a PlayStation 5 and other expensive gifts. At the time, she was praised for her generosity, making the sudden split even more unexpected for her followers.

Miss Enny's current look excites netizens

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

TILTORIA🦋 said:

"If I didn’t look at the name I wouldn’t know it’s miss Enny😭 girl you’re glowing."

lady commented:

"How did bobo even look at you and break up with you? me i don't understand o you're sooo finee omds hmm."

Cisca said:

"I honestly didn’t recognize you,, wow girl 🤩🤩foreign vibes."

𝓙𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓶 said:

"In my head, I was like she looks so much like Miss Enny until I checked the name."

Gold love love said:

"Why do girls look beautiful after a breakup or after a divorce 🥰 because I did not recognize you 🥰 you look so beautiful; keep it up."

