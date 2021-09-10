Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he is not at Manchester United for vacation but for serious business

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined the Red Devils after spending spells with Real Madrid and Juventus in the last 11 years

The 36-year-old is expected to be in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting lineup when they play Newcastle at Old Trafford

As much as the fans love Cristiano Ronaldo's second coming to Old Trafford, the Portuguese superstar has revealed that he focused on winning trophies, Sky Sports.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been on the headlines since his sensational return to the Theatre of Dreams after 11 years.

The 36-year-old is expected to make his much-anticipated debut in Manchester United's game against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he did not join man United for vacation purposes but to win titles. Photo by Man United

However, the Portugal international does not seem to be concerned about the glitz and glamour his return would bring back to the people of Manchester.

Instead, CR7 has declared that he is back at the club for real business - which is winning as many trophies as he can during his short spell.

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League and the Champions League during his first spell.

Ronaldo's blunt statement

And he wants to add to his medals of league titles, his five Champions League trophies and an attempt to win his sixth Ballon d'Or.

Speak to the club's official website Ronaldo said:

"This is why I am here. I am not here for a vacation.

"I am here to win again.

"I am capable, me and my team-mates. I am ready to go, I am ready to go. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead.

"I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years."

Ronaldo and Wes Brown reunite

