Young Nigerian Man Visits Ghana For Six Months, Shares His Experience: "They Have Good Food"
- A video of a young Nigerian man speaking on his experience living in Ghana has warmed hearts on social media
- In the video, he categorically stated that he loved Ghana more than his beloved home country due to various reasons
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section, as some agree with him while others did not
A young Nigerian man who recently visited Ghana opened up about his six-month stay in the West African country.
In a candid confession, the young man admitted to enjoying his stay in Ghana due to various reasons.
Ghana has good cuisine
He first praised the country's delicious meals. He noted that Ghanaians have very tasty meals. He cited, for instance, that when his brother initially invited him to taste Waakye, a Ghanaian meal made from rice and beans, he refused because he assumed it wouldn't be tasty. However, he fell in love with the meal after the first bite.
Ghanaian has stable electricity
The young man also praised Ghana's stable electricity supply. He noted that Ghana enjoys a relatively reliable power supply, unlike his home country, where power outages are frequent. Knowing that power interruptions are minimal gives him peace of mind.
Good currency
He also praised Ghana's cedi as a great currency. He was impressed with the purchasing power of the Ghanaian cedi. Based on the above, he concluded that Ghana was better than his country, Nigeria.
Watch the video below:
Netizens divided over young man's comment
Netizens who saw the video and expressed their views in the comments section were divided over the young man's comment. While some agreed with him, others did not.
Xavierrrrrr💀
Ghana currency? hmm😂😂😂😂 do you know Napo?
kiss me 🌈🌷💛🖤
You can't compete Ghana with Nigeria no matter what happened. Nigeria is the best.
Joeguy84
Ghana will always be the best in Africa we are far ahead of Nigeria million times
Jayden Yussif Smith 🇩🇪🇺🇸
With 100 Ghana cedis you can buy a house in Nigeria 🇳🇬
Brainwave
Why can't you buy it in Ghana 😂😂😂😂😂
Mia 🇺🇸
I want African friends .
diamond
am in Ghana too but make e no go back oooo if i see am i go send am back only 6 months
samuelogonna418
see head even though ghana money pass Nigeria own but things cheap for Nigeria pass Ghana
lambrough2
e no go better for Nigerians
Badboylinkup🐐
Make una catch this boy for me 😏
꧁🅒🅐🅢🅢🅟🅔🅡꧂
wetin you go do am 😂😂
SANCHO BURNER🇬🇭🔥
omo one thing about Ghana 🇬🇭 if you are a foreigner and you step in Ghana the moment you taste our food Omo you'll begin to condem Ur country no matter how big Ur Country is
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh