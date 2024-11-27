Kylian Mbappé's tenure at Real Madrid is off to a rocky start, leaving fans unimpressed following the team’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool on Wednesday at Anfield.

The French star, who joined Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, has yet to find his stride, with his performance against the Reds adding to growing concerns.

Los Blancos entered the Matchday 5 clash in the UEFA Champions League without Vinícius Junior, forcing manager Carlo Ancelotti to make significant tactical adjustments.

Federico Valverde was deployed as a right-back, while Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler were tasked with unfamiliar wide midfield roles.

Despite these changes, all eyes were on Mbappé, who missed a crucial penalty and struggled to display the brilliance that has defined his career.

His lacklustre performance fueled criticism online, with some fans calling for his return to PSG.

Liverpool also faced challenges, as Mo Salah failed to convert a penalty.

However, the Reds regrouped in the second half, with Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo finding the net to secure a commanding victory.

Fans slam Mbappe after poor show vs Liverpool

As Madrid’s defeat leaves questions about their Champions League campaign, Mbappé faces mounting pressure to deliver performances worthy of his superstar status.

For now, skepticism among fans continues to grow.

@Mbahdeyforyou posted:

"Real Madrid fans are bothered about Rodri returning the Ballon D’or when they should be thinking of how to return Mbappe to PSG."

@XavsFutbol said:

"That decade long Mbappé saga just for him to play like this is the absolute pico bello top of irony. If only he’d put in 10% of the effort that Pérez took to get him to Madrid..."

@_Zeets commented:

"Mbappe moved to Madrid and turned into Marouane Chamakh"

@JamesPearceLFC added:

"Been a difficult night for Kylian Mbappe but not all bad news. Still a chance he gets Conor Bradley's shirt to take home."

@davidjaca said:

"On Mbappe. Looks like a defeated man before he's even touch a ball these days. Every scrap of confidence, self belief his game thrives on is absent. A man that doesn't believe in his own game. That was diabolical."

@LibanLDN posted:

"Sums up Mbappe’s night and season so far. He’s making a free transfer seem like a waste of money."

Real Madrid boss backs Mbappe to shine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mbappe has received backing from Carlo Ancelotti.

The Madrid boss, renowned for nurturing world-class talent, has expressed strong belief in his latest 'Galactico,' asserting that Mbappe is set to captivate the Bernabeu faithful with a stellar performance.

