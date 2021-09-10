A corps member has brought great joy to two villages as he kick-started the construction of boreholes for them

The corps member identified as Osaretin Michael along with his friends embarked on the humanitarian gesture which is now at an 80% completion stage

Osaretin however stated that the projects still require some money to ensure it is completed and appealed to kind-hearted persons to come to his aid

A national service member (equivalent to NYSC in Nigeria) has become a beacon of hope for villagers' accessibility to clean water after he began the construction of two boreholes for two villages in Ondo state.

Osaretin Michael shared photos of the clean water projects on LinkedIn which he began with his friends, Maryam Adegboyega and Aderoju Raymond at Oda community.

The corps member however stated that the projects are 80% complete Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Osaretin Michael

While stating the projects are at 80% completion stage, he expressed joy at the progress recorded so far.

More money is needed to finish it up

Osaretin said a some of money is still required to put finishing touches to the humanitarian projects.

He appealed for financial assistance from well-meaning persons to that effect and appreciated all those who have supported the works since it started.

Corps member donates digital library to NYSC

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that a corps member had donated digital library to NYSC during service.

According to the NYSC Facebook post, the corps member said that normal libraries are becoming a thing of old all over the world, and that is why the need for digital libraries is important.

The young man added that he decided to work on the project because he wants to help the service to enrich its resourcefulness to corps members and staff.

The director-general of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, appreciated his gesture as he described the young man as an honest and dedicated corps member.

The DG, therefore, implored other members to follow in Abubakar’s footsteps and provide projects people will remember them by.

At the time of writing this report, the post that was referenced on Facebook had already gathered tens of amazing comments with over 1,000 likes on it.

Source: Yen